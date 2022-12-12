Top 5 Career Options After B.Sc Agriculture

India is an agricultural country over 70% of rural households depend on agriculture itself. The agricultural sector contributes 17% of the total GDP and generates employment too. In the near future, the agriculture sector will have huge growth as it is an important and inevitable part of the past as well as future generations in the world. In the new era of technology and science, the agriculture sector, and its methods and techniques are changing accordingly.

India is an agricultural country and this industry is growing and generating profit. Thus, there is a massive demand for aspirants to graduate in agriculture. Agriculture is a professional degree of both bachelor’s and master’s; recognized by the government of India.

Students who are pursuing their science stream in 12th with major subjects of physics, chemistry, or biology; and are interested in agriculture can opt for B.Sc in agriculture.

WHAT IS B.Sc AGRICULTURE?

Professors of top universities in Bhopal stated that Bsc in agriculture is one of the top leading courses in India. This course offers students with essential and detailed knowledge of the agriculture field, its growing technology, and fields of agro-based industries. It is a 4-year undergraduate course that deals with the practice and research in agriculture science. It also includes disciplines such as plant breeding, agricultural microbiology, plant pathology, genetics, soil sciences, and many more. This degree course aims to train students to implement modern agriculture techniques and tech in the real world.

WHY CHOOSE B.Sc AGRICULTURE?

Choosing an MSc in Agriculture course from all top universities in MP such as Mansarovar Global University offers countless career opportunities. Around 75% of the world’s population depends on agriculture and their livelihoods but not every farmer is educated and familiar to perform or access modern technology. Here come the graduate aspirants to make a change for the community in the world to meet their needs.

Agriculture is a great field to work for the development of your future as well as of the world. As the population is increasing day by day the graduates in agriculture are there to make a difference. Students have a wide range of opportunities after completing B.Sc in agriculture. Here are some points highlighted as follows-

Students may pursue further studies in Masters such as Masters in agriculture science, MBA/PGDM course, or M.Sc in agriculture by applying through entrance exams like UPCATET, CMAFFU, ICAR PG, and many more. Opportunities in the government sector are huge. With UPSC, FCI, IBPS, and others students have the opportunity for jobs in the government sector. After completing graduation the students are eligible to apply for jobs and to participate in competitive exams. There are ample job opportunities for freshers as well as experienced ones for graduates of B.Sc agriculture.

SCOPE IN B.Sc AGRICULTURE

Top agriculture college in MP prepares students to face upcoming challenging in the job market, as agriculture is a fast-growing industry in the Indian Economy, the students are more involved in joining this course. The graduates in B.Sc agriculture can get a flourishing career in both private and public sectors. However, the students are still doubtful about the scope and what kind of jobs are available after graduation.

For all aspirants, who have such questions, here is the article to shed light on this confusion and acknowledge you about the top 5 career options after B.Sc agriculture.

JOB POSITIONS AFTER B.Sc AGRICULTURE

Agriculture Officer Their primary job is to lead the orders and steps to improve and increase agricultural productivity. They are responsible for the production of crops and livestock; ensure the rules should be followed properly by the farmers. The clients of the agriculture officer are agriculture-related businesses and farmers. The average salary of an Agriculture Officer is INR 9.60LPA.

Agriculture Research Scientist The research in the field of agriculture is done by the agriculture research scientist. This includes both lab work and fieldwork. The primary concern of the agriculture research scientist is the biological processes of various things related to agriculture and the relation between the process and the products. The average salary of an Agriculture Research Scientist is INR 6 LPA.

Assistant Plantation Manager Assistant plantation manager previews the harvest of the crops. Their responsibility is to manage the harvesting i.e. profit earned and the other operations related to the plantation of crops and vegetables. The average salary of an Assistant Plantation Manager is INR 5.25 LPA.

Agriculture Technician – The technician develops the techniques to increase the crops and the safety of the animals from diseases. They work in the field of food, animal research, health, and fibre, production of crops and vegetables, and processing. The average salary of an Agriculture Technician is INR 3.5 LPA.

Plant Breeders Their job is to create strategies, and use tools, and techniques to increase the production of the main crops of the country. The average salary of a Plant Breeder is INR 7.76 LPA.

Seed Technologist – Their job is to evaluate the germination of seeds or seedlings as per procedures and rules. They are responsible for monitoring irregularities in seeds. Seed technologists review and update standard operations for germination testing. The average salary of a Seed Technologist is INR 3 LPA.

Marketing Executive Marketing executives promote the products and develop sales strategies to attract customers to meet their needs. Their main job is to maximize profits. The average salary of Marketing Executives is INR 3.5 LPA.

Here is the list of other job positions after graduation in B.Sc Agriculture are-

Agriculture Development Officer The average salary of an Agriculture Development Officer is INR 4.80 LPA.

Agriculture Analyst The average salary of an Agriculture Analyst is INR 4.2 LPA.

Animal Breeder The average salary of an Animal Breeder is INR 5 LPA.

Food Safety Officer The average salary of a Food Safety Officer is INR 4.2 LPA.

ICAR Scientist The average salary of an ICAR Scientist is INR 7 LPA.

Food Technologist The average salary of a Food Technologist is INR 4.1 LPA.

Agriculture Engineer The average salary of an Agriculture Engineer is INR 4.9 LPA.

Research Assistance The average salary of Research Assistance is INR 3 LPA.

JOB SECTORS OF B.Sc AGRICULTURE

Agriculture is the main sector of the Indian Economy, and everybody in the country depends on this sector which meets the needs of the country. Thus it generates numerous job opportunities to use new technologies and methods, research for successful growth, and higher crop yield.

The graduates can find various jobs in different sectors both in private and public sectors. Below is the list to acknowledge you about the best sectors to work in after graduation.

Government Research Institutes Agriculture Fields Food Technologies Companies State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) Fertilizer Manufacturing Farms Central and State Government Departments Banks Schools and Colleges MNCs Seed Manufacturing Companies Machinery Industries

BANK JOBS AFTER B.Sc AGRICULTURE

The banks and insurance companies provide employment to B.Sc graduates with lucrative salary packages. The following list mentioned the bank jobs to B.Sc Agriculture.

Rural Development Officer – The average salary of a Rural Development Officer is INR 3 LPA.

Agriculture Officer The average salary of an Agriculture Officer is INR 4.7 LPA.

Specialist Officer The average salary of a Specialist Officer is INR 7.5 LPA.

Junior Agricultural Officer The average salary of a Junior Agricultural Officer is INR 3.6 LPA.

Probationary Officer The average salary of a Probationary Officer is INR 7.8 LPA.

GOVERNMENT JOBS IN B.Sc AGRICULTURE

Every student’s dream is to have a government job. They are attracted to government jobs due to various reasons such as job security, and other facilities and benefits that come along with government jobs. As the agriculture sector is rising at its fast pace, the jobs are rising too. Here is the list of popular B.Sc Agriculture jobs in the Government Sector-

Agriculture Field Officer – The average salary of an Agriculture Field Officer is INR 2.2 LPA. Agriculture Forest Officer – The average salary of an Agriculture Forest Officer is INR 12 LPA. Researcher – The average salary of a Researcher is INR 6.4 LPA. Agriculture Graduate Trainee – The average salary of an Agriculture Graduate Trainee is INR 8 LPA. Agriculture Development Officer – The average salary of an Agriculture Development Officer is INR 3 LPA. Agriculture Junior Engineer- The average salary of an Agriculture Junior Engineer is INR 2.7 – 3.5 LPA. Technologist – The average salary of a Technologist is INR 2.8 LPA. Lab Assistants- The average salary of Lab Assistants is INR 2 LPA.

NOTE- The above-mentioned salary can differ according to the post, experience, companies and organizations, and location. The salary may increase as your experience increases.

The agricultural sector has a huge scope and salary to work in this sector. Maybe there is a misconception about the agriculture field but it is a wide area to study and work. Students who are quite interested and passionate about this field and subject can apply for B.Sc Agriculture to pursue their journey in the sector of agriculture and livestock.

There are a number of universities that are offering many agricultural-based courses both undergraduate(UG) and postgraduate(PG). There is a need to find the best institute to learn about agriculture. But here your search is complete as we are here to enlighten you about the best university to study B.Sc Agriculture and have the best future ahead.

MANSAROVAR GLOBAL UNIVERSITY (MGU)

Mansarovar Global University (MGU) is a private university located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. MGU is one of the top universities in Bhopal which was established in 2018 under Madhya Pradesh Niji Vishwavidyalaya (Sthapana Avam Sanchalan) adhiniyam 2007. It comes under the Mansarovar Group of Institutions in Bhopal. It is approved by the e Bar Council of India and affiliated with the University Grants Commission of India. The campus is spread across 51 acres of land at Bilkisganj Sehore.

The MGU offers its students a great learning environment that encourages students to learn and enhance their creativity and critical thinking. Mansarovar Global University offers both degree and diploma courses in science, arts, management, and business administration streams. The faculty members of the college are at best as they are helping and understanding. They are highly qualified and experienced also. The placements are huge that are provided on the university campus. Many recruiting companies came to the campus for the selection of the best aspirant. Being the best agriculture college in Madhya Pradesh, MGU creates future-ready candidates for the betterment of the nation.

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (B.Sc)

Mansarovar Global University offers a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (B.Sc). It is a 4-year duration full-time program. The curriculum creates a balance between the theoretical and practical application of laboratory skills required by companies. It covers all the major sections of agricultural studies and fieldwork knowledge for the students to get ready for real-world experience. MGU is known as the best BSc agriculture college in Bhopal.

The MGU provides a Master of Science (M.Sc) Agriculture program for students. After completing their Bsc, students can take admission Msc program as MGU is also the best MSc agriculture college in MP.

ADMISSIONS

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the respective programs can apply by both online and offline mode.

1. Online Mode

Visit the campus website of MGU Bhopal – www.mguindia.com

Fill out the available form and take the printout of it.

Affix the photograph to the box of the form

Make a payment through DD in the favour of Mansarovar Global University payable at Bhopal.

Sent fees of INR 1500 to the Registrar of the Admission Section, Mansarovar Global University.

2. Offline Mode

Candidates need to visit the campus and buy the information brochure.

In the brochure, fill out the application form with the correct details.

After filling in the details, submit the same at the campus.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates must pass with 50% aggregate marks in 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics or Agriculture.

Relaxation would be provided to the candidates as per government norms.

5% relaxation is given to the students of North East states Sikkim/Defense Personnel and their Dependents / Wards of Kashmiri Migrants.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination, subject to the eligibility criteria.

B.Sc agriculture is a great learning experience at MGU Bhopal. Get started on your journey in the Agricultural field.

For more information, you can visit their official website