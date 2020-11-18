Chris Matthews Net Worth 2020

Democratic political pundit Chris Matthews has run the 5 and 7pm time slot on his long running series Hardball on MSNBC. Born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Matthews was interested in politics at an early age. His career ambition was to work as a public servant but his love for politics and passion for the left wing has translated into a successful television career. Today his net worth is $20 million in 2013.

With a master’s degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Matthews’ first experience in Washington was working as Police officer for the city. He later used his educational experience in politics and economics serving on four campaigns for Democratic politicians running for office. In 1980 he married Kathleen a former ABC News anchor. The couple had three children Michael Thomas and a daughter Caroline.

Matthews’ experience developing politicians image was utilized when he later became a speechwriter during the Carter administration. Chris worked as a freelance journalist and for several Washington publications and got an official position with the San Francisco Examiner as the Washington Bureau Chief for 15 years.

In 1997 Hardball with Chris Matthews first aired on CNBC. The show is politically based giving daily analysis on politicians in Washington. Today it airs on MSNBC while the Chris Matthews Show airs on NBC in syndication. His salary from NBC is $5 million a year.