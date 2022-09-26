Commercial Charging Station

The growing demand for electric cars has become an attractive opportunity for the development of urban and office infrastructures, charging stations, public parking lots, and various commercial areas.

Smart commercial EV chargers are becoming a must-have for workplaces, businesses, apartments, and residential areas as more and more drivers switch to electric vehicles.

Modern technologies

Battery technology has made significant advances in recent years. Lead is gradually being replaced by other, more efficient compounds. Due to ongoing research to improve performance, the batteries are becoming lighter. The most common technology nowadays is lithium-ion. This new type of battery has no memory effect and can therefore be charged without first being fully discharged. They are found in phones, laptops, and some airplanes, as well as in electric cars. The charging station technology is closely related to other industries. The development of related technologies is very important for its further growth. Such as renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power, decentralized energy systems, and so on.

Charging infrastructure

To make electric cars available to everyone, several conditions are required, but the cornerstone of the industry’s development is the creation of charging infrastructure.

It is quite hard to imagine a modern developing city without commercial and private environmentally friendly electric vehicles (electric cars, minibosses, electric buses) that can only operate successfully in conjunction with a distributed network of charging stations. In most cases, the battery of an electric vehicle is charged when the vehicle is parked, in a garage or parking lot that is equipped with a charging station, and sometimes at night when electricity rates are minimal in some areas.

If we look at Europe, it can be said that owners of electric cars choose a place to spend their vacation depending on whether or not there is a recharging area available nearby. Therefore, many hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, travel companies, and other entities are trying to attract their consumers and are investing in commercial charging stations for electric vehicles like this – https://cyberswitching.com/ev-charging-station/.

Such investments are quite reasonable since the owners of electric cars are wealthy people, and therefore a desirable category of customers.

Most electric cars in Europe use “slow” charging stations, mainly at home or in the office. Fast charging stations are mostly used on the highways, or if an electric car for some reason could not be charged at home.

Competitive advantages for business

Installing a commercial charging stations for sale is an attractive investment opportunity. If a business decides to install fast charging stations for electric cars near its location, it gets a number of advantages over competitors:

presents itself as an innovative company;

creates a unique value proposition;

attracts new customers;

creates a positive environmental image.

The commercial EV charging station may be used for free or at a cost. It is free if, for example, you spend a certain amount of money on other services. When you pay for recharging, the cost of service may be calculated based on the cost of electricity (in kilowatts) or be included in the one-time parking fee.

However, more often the customer buys the service and not the energy. For example, in a hotel, you can pay a slightly higher price for a room if you reserve a parking space for electric vehicles in advance, and in this case, the recharging fee is not charged.

To collect payment for electric vehicle charging, a piece of special equipment is installed on it, which is paired with a mobile app and a terminal for cash and non-cash payments. The advantage is that once the charging station is installed, it practically requires no further maintenance, and only brings profit to its owner.

Where to charge

At work

More and more companies are installing charging stations in their own parking lots. There is a choice of whether users can charge their batteries for free or pay for them.

At home

In the garage from a specially designated charging station for personal use. The electric car can be charged from a standard 220-volt plug. Nevertheless, a dedicated electric car charging station has speed and safety advantages.

In a private parking lot

In order to meet new customer demands, public parking lot providers often offer charging stations.

At repair shop

In some countries, repair shops that are equipped with fast-charging stations are appearing at shopping locations. Customers use the 30-minute charging time to take a break or shop at the supermarket.

On the street

Commercial EV charging stations are installed on the street or in public parking areas as well. They are usually accessed via a badge or a smartphone app.

Electric car sharing

Sharing electric vehicle charging points is another service that is now being promoted. According to some experts, it is a necessary step to meet growing demand. Sharing charging points is a fast and cheaper solution. As the number of electric vehicle owners grows, more home charging points will become available, which can then be shared with neighbors, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of electric vehicle ownership.

Conclusion

In addition to the fact that electric cars cost much less to maintain than a traditional car, since they tend to break down less often and need less frequent servicing, the development of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will improve the environmental situation in the world.