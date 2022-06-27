Common Foundation Repair Methods & Which One Do You Need

Damage within houses happens all the time. People that are owners of the same home for many years will, sooner or later, experience certain foundations. Foundations can come in a wide range of ways. They can be in form of sticky doors, cracks, and other stuff.

However, there is a global problem that we have noticed. Believe it or not, most people delay the improvement of these issues for some reason. They keep the problem until it gets truly impossible to live under those conditions. Because of that, we are here to help! This article will certainly change your way of thinking (if you are one of those people, of course).

Generally speaking, the easiest way to solve the problem is to hire experts that use different repair methods. You just need to find the one that is experienced for the type of issue you want to solve. For example, if a wall crack appeared in your basement, then you should find those companies that use the poured concentrate repair method to fix this issue. For more information about the foundation repair lansing mi, you can visit this site.

But, before you even choose the company you will collaborate with, you need to educate yourself. More precisely, you need to understand which foundation repair methods are exactly those that you need. Because of that, we will highlight the most common ones in this article to make things easier for you. Based on our explanations, you will improve your knowledge and make better decisions. So, let’s go!

Slabjacking

It is not a secret that some homes have uneven concrete. Things become even worse when the lifted concrete is sinking. People start to panic and they are not quite sure what is the right solution for this problem. Is it too expensive? Will you have to move to another place or sell the real estate you have?

The fact that this method has four names only confirms how common it is. You will hear the phrases like concrete lifting, slab leveling, and mudjacking. All these names are actually synonyms and they all describe the same method. Generally speaking, these methods are not appropriate for some larger damages that appear. Instead of that, you can use them to raise steps, decks, walkways, garage floors, and other stuff.

So, how does the entire process work? Let’s use concrete lifting as an example. If the companies that professionally work in this industry decide on slabjacking, they will use the dilling 2-inch holes that go through the foundation made of concrete. They will have only one goal – to reach the space that is below.

When they reach the space below, they will use some of the natural elements like cement or soil and inject them through the hole. Logically, the slab will, in some moment, raise back into the place.

But, this is not the only option that you can choose. There is also a method that allows you to use the so-called polyurethane injections. Just like in the previous case, the same injection will be used to fill the voids that are below. However, this time, materials that will be used are not cement, soil, and others. Instead of that, professionals decide on using elements that are lightweight.

So, which one is better? We are not the ones that will judge. However, we can same that they have the same purpose and are ideal for some small projects. Apart from that, they are not lasting too long. You will need to repeat them once in a couple of years. It may happen that polyurethane injection is a bit more durable, but that process is not as common as the other one. So, we invite you to research a bit more.

Piling Foundation Repair Method

There are many subcategories of this method. For example, some of the common options that you can often find online are pressed pilings, bell bottom piers, concrete piers, etc. You will not have to repeat them as often as in the previous case. It may happen that they last even for 10 or 15 years. But, before we end this part, it would probably be good to highlight and explain some of the mentioned methods.

Pressed concrete pilling is often used for any sort of interior or exterior repairs. You can easily use them for beam houses as well as any type of slab concrete foundation. The professionals strive to go as deep as they can. In most cases, their goal is to go 12 feet deep.

Belled concrete piers may be a bit difficult to understand. However, we will try to simplify the explanation. Every pier bottom comes with some sort of bell shape foot. The purpose of that “foot” is to give the necessary assistance and support to the pier. They are made of pouring concrete and placed in the hole.

We would also like to talk about steel piers as well. According to long-lasting research that we have done, a lot of experts in this industry recommend them! There is a good reason for that. It may happen that they can be a permanent solution. More precisely, they will be a permanent solution if you find the right company to complete these tasks. Piers are, in this case, going directly to the bedrock. That means there is no chance anything will move or break.

In the end, the last option worth mentioning is helical steel piers. Many professionals like to call them anchors. So, don’t get surprised if you hear the term like that. They are an amazing solution for all the repairs of so-called lightweight concrete slab foundations. Apart from that, most constructors are using them to boost the security of any new foundations.

Conclusion

As you see, these are the most common repairing methods that you should know about. All of them are good for a certain purpose, and we will let you decide based on the reviews above which one is most suitable for your needs. Generally speaking, it matters a lot who is a professional that will work on the project. If the company you hired has the experience, they will know exactly which solution to offer.