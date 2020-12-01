Things to Consider When Choosing a Crypto Exchange – 2020 Guide

Time is money, so considering you do not want to waste any of it, there are certain things you need to worry about before investing your valuable assets into any venture that could potentially make you benefit in the future. Certainly, you would want to make the most of your investments, therefore, if the cryptocurrencies are the subject of your interest, you should carefully consider when choosing a crypto exchange in order to bring you as much profit as possible, while you waste as little money as probable.

Thorough research is the mother of all investments and it is the basic stem you must not skip if you desire to do any type of business. Logically, things do not differ in the world of cryptocurrencies exchange. Bitcoin is the most famous of all cryptocurrencies and it does not seem to stagger when attracting new traders is in question. Moreover, the interest in either bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies is on the astonishing rise and the characteristics of this particular trend speak firmly that things are not going to change in the near future.

The predictions for the future when we talk about money, in general, is that the whole contingent of paper cash will eventually become digitalized, making the whole market totally different from the traditional way of buying and selling things of interest and it represents a revolution in the world of monetary services. Countries like Norway have implemented additional taxes to payments in paper cash in order to promote the usage of credit cards and raise the awareness of more environmentally friendly means of paying. This is a clear indicator that shows how things are unwinding presented on a local scale and it enables the ones informed to plan their both short and long-term business ideas.

Certainly, if things were that easy everybody would try their luck with cryptocurrencies, but the reality is different. Since the 21st century is considered to be the age of information, the information is exactly what is cherished the most and will possibly bring you a step closer to realizing your business ventures than the competition which lacks in the info you might have. Therefore, doing your homework before pulling some risky moves is what you should do primarily.

Apart from thorough research, choosing the right crypto exchange is what you should worry about when getting into business related to cryptocurrencies. Therefore, we have prepared a list of things you should consider in order to select the one that will bring you the most benefits.

1. The Trustworthiness

The first thing you should do when coming across a crypto exchange that might interest you is to find about the reputation of that platform. Although cryptocurrencies are popular for making a profit, that does not exclude the advent of fraudsters. Namely, what you should do is intensively research everything you can about the platform you consider interesting. Searching for the term “scam” next to the name of the platform seems like a ridiculous approach, but it is what will enable you to realize if there are people who got burned already so you do not have to. Another fruitful method is to check the social networks, reviews, and rumors about the currency exchange you intend on putting your money into.

Sometimes, all you need is a wind in the back, especially if you are a newcomer to the world of a new business opportunity such as cryptocurrencies trading is. Fortunately, there are various websites, such as Bitcompare.net, that offer both assistance and advice to both experienced and amateur traders with various crypto-related tools.

2. KYC and AML

A platform respects the law and the law depends on the location of the currency exchange. Therefore, there are two exactly the same platforms out there! Thus, certain currency exchanges ask for your information, where KYC stands for “know your customer” and the AML is the abbreviation of “anti-money laundering”. The aforementioned is important since you will probably be asked for copies of your personal information and your place of residence when you sign up, or when you pot for making transactions. Also, certain platforms do not work with the residents of certain countries.

3. Method of Purchase

Again, there are no exact crypto exchange platforms. Therefore, the methods of payment they accept are different. Certain platforms will require you to deposit a certain sum of money in order to do business with them. On the other hand, you will be liable to doing business with certain platforms only if you have a debit card if you use PayPal or they might have other desired ways of doing transactions.

4. The Volume

Another feature important to consider is the amount of volume that specific platforms are capable of delivering. Why you should pay attention to this is because certain crypto exchanges falsely claim the volume while in reality, they cannot handle large sums. Therefore, it is of crucial importance for you to find a reliable platform that will provide you with the service you desire.

5. The Price

What could you worry more about if not the price of crypto you want to trade with? Therefore, feel free to consult different offers made by various platforms, since they can vary significantly. This feature also depends on the location. Namely, platforms based in China tend to offer more generous trading options when compared to other places. The price frequently depends on the volume a certain platform is capable of delivering; therefore, this section could be researched alongside the previous.

Hopefully, you will find the aforementioned facts about choosing the right crypto exchange for you and your business ideas useful. The important thing to notice is that the hints we have provided you with represent as much as the tip of an iceberg, so you should dedicate both your mind and your thought in order to make the most of the opportunities brought by cryptocurrencies. Therefore, accumulate as much data as you possibly can and manipulate it wisely to make the most of it!