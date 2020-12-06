12 Reasons Why Dogs Make Your Life Better – 2020 Guide

When you are feeling like curling up in a ball and crying, they’ll bring you a toy and give you endless kisses. Time to go for a ride? No problem, they’ll sit on the passenger seat with their tongue flapping around. Is it time to mow your lawn? Your dog will be there to keep you company.

These are only some of the things dogs do, all of which make our lives better. And, if you did some digging online before opening this article, you have probably noticed that a lot of people claim that whatever is going on in their life or whatever problems they are facing, their dog has always been by their side.

No matter if you are planning on getting a dog for your family or if you already have one, you might be wondering – what are some of the reasons a dog can make my life better? Fortunately for all individuals, this is exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a closer look at the list of reasons:

1. They Could Keep Your Heart Strong And Healthy

As you already know, people need to walk their dogs several times every day, and this can easily have positive health benefits for both you and your furry friend. Since you’ll be exercising more than usual, it will cause your blood pressure to be lower, which means that your cardiovascular health will be improved.

2. Say ‘Bye-Bye’ to Anxiety And Stress

Yet another positive effect on the cardiovascular system is the soothing effect pups provide their owners with. Playing, cuddling, and petting your furry friend will reduce anxiety and stress by prompting your brain to release the ‘happy’ hormones such as oxytocin and serotonin – the hormones responsible for falling in love.

3. They’ll Easily Improve Your Mood

The connection you have with your dog will help you with dealing with bad moods. How is that possible? Well, besides always having someone by your side, caring about your pup will allow you to feel a sense of purpose, which means that you can feel better even during the darkest times in your life.

4. Your Immune System Will Improve

According to the experts from PetStruggles.com, owning a dog can improve your immune system. There are various studies that proved that raising a baby in a home with a dog can lower tendencies towards asthma, illness, and allergies during the early years of childhood. Besides children, dogs also have a positive effect on the immune systems of adults.

5. Endless Amounts of Fun and Excitement

One of the key benefits of owning a dog is that they are completely fun to be around. Dogs most commonly live in the moment and they can get excited over the littlest of things, no matter if it is chasing a ball in the yard or sitting beside us while we watch our favorite movies. Dogs can teach us so many things about enjoying life, which is probably the biggest benefit of all.

6. You’ll Never Be or Feel Alone Again

This is something that you’ll figure out the moment you bring your pup home – you’ll never be alone again. As we mentioned, they are our best companions, hence, even if you decide to stay home instead of spending a night out with your colleagues, you’ll always have your best friend waiting to spend an evening with you.

7. They Could Help People Recover After Illnesses

A recent study concluded that people how had dogs had a better survival rate after a heart attack than individuals who do not own dogs. This means that your pup could help you recover faster after an illness, disease, surgery, or other conditions that can drastically change your life.

8. They Can Decrease The Chances of Diabetes

Since you’ll walk and play with your dog regularly, the chances of you developing Diabetes will be lower. In fact, people who own dogs frequently will only have 1/3 the risk of developing this illness, than individuals that do not own a dog or exercise regularly. So, besides decreasing the chances of you getting heart disease, they can also hinder diabetes from developing.

9. They Can Help You Meet New People

It might seem weird, but, a dog can help you meet new people. How is that possible? Well, it is more possible for you to meet someone new and make different connections with other people when walking your furry friend. Dogs often prompt interactions, which means that you could gain new friends thanks to your pup.

10. They Teach Us Important Skills

Every, single dog owner knows that training their pup requires a lot of patience, willpower, and time – all of which can be useful for other things in our lives. However, these skills are not the only things a dog can teach us. They can help us appreciate even the smallest things, they can reconnect us to the great outdoors, and they’ll show us what true love is.

11. Having a Dog Can Teach Children About Responsibilities

Besides teaching adults more things about life, having a dog can also help your kids learn more about responsibility. By giving your kid tasks such as feeding, playing, or walking with the dog, they’ll gain valuable skills such as being responsible, but more importantly, they’ll learn about caring for other beings as well.

12. They Offer Unconditional Love

Although this is something that is often overlooked by a lot of people, dogs do offer people endless and unconditional love, something that you might be lacking in all the human relationships and interactions you have. It is quite difficult to feel sorrow or sadness when your pup is completely excited to see you when you come home after a long and tiring day.

Conclusion

Besides providing us with endless amounts of fun and love, dogs can, in fact, help us with other things as well. From improving the state of our cardiovascular system to helping us recover after an illness, all the way to alleviating stress and anxiety, there is no denying – a dog will be the best companion you ever had.

So, now that you are aware of all the wonderful reasons dogs make our lives better, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, if you are planning on getting a dog, start doing some research in order to determine which particular breed might suit your house and family members.