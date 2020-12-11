Donnie Wahlberg Net Worth 2020

Actor musician Donnie Wahlberg is currently dating actress Jenny McCarthy. The star just finished up a tour reuniting with New Kids On The Block. With a career in acting and music his net worth is at an estimated $18 million in 2013.

Donnie Wahlberg was born in Massachusetts, raised in a Catholic family with nine brothers and sisters one of which is actor and 90’s rapper Mark Wahlberg. He got his start at 16 years old when he joined the group New Kids on The Block. After his parents divorced as a teen Donnie was involved in a series of troubles and bad behavior which helped him for his image of the “bad boy” in the group. The band went on to sell over 70 million albums worldwide. But due to poor contracts the group did not earn a large percentage of royalties. His net worth is mostly formed from his acting career that include ground breaking roles in blockbuster films like the Sixth Sense.

He made his acting debut in the 1996 movie Bullet featuring Mickey Rourke. He also acted alongside Mel Gibson that same year in Ransom. Wahlberg made his television debut as a WWII paratrooper in the critically-hailed ten-part epic “Band of Brothers” (2001), which won 6 Emmy awards. He had two kids by his wife Kim Fey, Xavier and Elijah.