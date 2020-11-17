Dorit Kemsley Net Worth 2020

Birthplace: Connecticut

Birthday: July 16, 1976

Children: Jagger, Phoenix

Husband: Paul Kemsley

Parents: Shalom Lemel

Ethnicity: Italian, Jewish Middle Eastern

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was born in Naples, Italy but was raised in New Haven, Connecticut. The reality star is estimated to be worth more than $20 million thanks to her husband’s wealth. Paul Kemsley is an English businessman that is known for property development.

As a reality star Kemsley’s salary is $100,000 per season, just a small fraction of what the more popular Atlanta Housewives are making on the same network.

Dorit’s father Shalom Lemel was a New Haven pharmacist and drugstore owner. The 70 year old retiree currently lives in Woodbridge, CT. He was born April 19, 1947. He is Middle Eastern, and her mother is Italian. His income was estimated at $200,000.