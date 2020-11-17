Eiza Gonzalez Net Worth 2020

Eiza Gonzalez has become just as famous as Miley Cyrus twerking. Her affair with actor Liam Hemsworth has caused quite a commotion among social media and news outlets. Miley Cyrus and Liam have been dating for several years since they appeared in the movie “Last Song”. The couple were engaged in 2012 but the relationship has been on the rocks ever since Liam proposed to her. After Miley’s twerking session at the VMA’s it seemed to be the tipping point that ended their relationship. Friends always knew it wasn’t going to last. But it wasn’t Miley who was the reason for the split. Sources claim Miley had caught Liam cheating on her with other females after he sent an email and text to actress January Jones. Well now Liam is dating Eiza Gonzalez a Mexican Actress and singer. She’s released two albums and done Spanish voice over for animated blockbusters the Croods and Horton Hears a Who. The 23 year old has a net worth of $2 million in 2013.

The affair with Liam first came to surface when pics of the couple were taken. They have also had intense moments of PDA. Eiza is tall and very thin. Her weight is at an astonishing 100lbs which is tiny for a girl thats 5’8. She’s been accused of being bulimic. We can’t confirm that but we can confirm she did have a nose job. In 2007 she starred in the series Lola…Erase Una Vez. But after the show’s cancellation in 2009 she took a 2 year hiatus and got a nose job. But many have accused her of going under the knife for many other things and RadarOnline calls her the Michael Jackson of Mexico.