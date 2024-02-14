Accessorizing 101: Tips for Elevating Your Everyday Outfits

Accessorizing can take your outfits from drab to fab. With the right accessories, you can transform simple pieces into stylish ensembles. From jewelry to bags, shades to scarves, the accessories you choose make a bold fashion statement.

They give personality and flair to otherwise basic looks. Follow these tips to start accessorizing like a professional stylist.

The Power of Dazzling Jewelry

Jewelry delivers maximum impact with minimal effort. It is an easy way to elevate casual looks or add major interest to dressy pieces. The right jewelry polishes off any outfit.

For daytime, choose delicate chains, simple pendants and layering bracelets. Stick to metals that flatter and complement your skin tone, like silver, rose gold or yellow gold. Add a subtle touch of sparkle with a slender diamond tennis bracelet, initial pendant necklace, or petite diamond stud earrings.

At night, pull out the show-stopping statement jewelry. Try wide cuff bracelets, long lariat necklaces with pendants or shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings. Semi-precious stones like turquoise, emerald and sapphire make colorful statement pieces.

Don’t be afraid to mix metal tones like silver and gold for extra flair. Just keep the rest of your look minimal and let the jewelry claim the spotlight where it belongs.

Handbags as Style Stars

A great handbag effortlessly pulls together any outfit combination. Having the right bag for the occasion makes getting dressed almost foolproof.

For running daily errands and dashing around town, a sturdy crossbody bag is essential. Go for soft pebbled leather or canvas styles that can hold your daily essentials while keeping your hands completely free. Neutral hues like black, brown, navy, or tan offer versatility to match with endless outfits.

Daytime events, travel and weekends call for a roomy yet stylish tote bag. Choose one big enough to carry a tablet, makeup bag, snacks, sunscreen, and other outing necessities. Look for durable nylon or leather with interior pockets and compartments to stay organized on the go. Monogram your initials for a personalized touch.

Fantastic Footwear for All Occasions

The right shoes effortlessly pull a look together and show off your personal flair. They make as much of a statement as your best accessories.

For casual daytime looks, slip on some stylish sneakers. Classic low-top canvas sneakers in crisp white or black go with nearly everything in your closet. Pair them with casual dresses, jeans, or shorts. Incorporate leather details, pops of color or fun patterns like polka dots, stripes, or florals to add interest.

At night, break out your best stilettos, strappy sandals, or peep toe platforms. Nothing elevates cocktail attire and formalwear like sky-high heels that elongate your legs and accentuate your assets. Go for classic black or red-hot red pumps, delicate ankle-wrap sandals dusted with rhinestones or metallic platforms with a kitten heel for comfort.

Stellar Shades for Stylish Sun Protection

Sunglasses pull double style duty: protecting your eyes while showcasing your trendiest accessories.

Cat eye frames flatter nearly all face shapes. Look for plastic frames with full UV protection in on-trend tortoiseshell patterns or solid black. Go for an exaggerated cat eye to make a bold statement.

For sporty flair, slip on classic Wayfarer sunglasses. The thick plastic frames available in a rainbow of lens colors complement casual looks perfectly. The good folk at Olympic Eyewear recommend looking for polarized or mirrored lenses to reduce glare on sunny days.

Conclusion

Accessorizing seems simple but makes a tremendous difference in pulling looks together into a cohesive signature style. The right jewelry, handbags, footwear, eyewear, and accent pieces speak volumes about your fashion sense. Have fun playing with new pieces to take your outfits to the next level.