Fifth Harmony Net Worth 2020

Despite the obvious comparisons to British sensations Little Mix and One Direction Fifth Harmony is a group of five best friends who are setting a path all their own. The girl groups composed of Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren and Karla Camila originated on the Fox series X Factor. In 2012 each teen had auditioned as solo artist in the young adults and teen category but X Factor creator Simon Cowell had a plan greater than that.

The girls were put together in to form a girl group originally named LYLAS (Love You Like A Sister) but due to Bruno Mars’ sister who claimed she owned the rights to that name LYLAS switched to 1432 (I Love You 2, 1 letter in I, 4 letters in Love, 3 letters in You) but that didn’t last. The girls finally settled with Fifth Harmony but despite the constant name change the group’s fanbase continually grew. In the history of X Factor no other contestant had more twitter followers than each of the members and their official group twitter.

Despite the popularity the girls came in third and lost the $5 million contract. But L.A. Reid still signed them to Epic Records in a deal with Simon Cowell’s SYCO worth an estimated $3 million for 3 albums. Because of their age the cash advance from the deal was put into a fund for each member except Ally Brooke who was 19 at the time of the deal. She was awarded $500,000 cash advance. The girls have yet to release an official album but their social media status is growing rapidly. They are currently on a promotional tour for their first LP and Simon Cowell will have the Fifth Harmony perform on the first elimination night of X Factor season 3 which returns September 11th.

Fifth Harmony’s first single Miss Movin on was released on iTunes and in the first 24 hours the single was downloaded over 70,000 times. That’s double the response of Justin Timberlake’s 2013 single Suit & Tie. Will Fifth Harmony have what it takes to be bigger than the epic group Spice Girls? Only time will tell but I guarantee everyone has encountered at least one Harmonizer on twitter!