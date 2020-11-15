Gabrielle Union Net Worth 2020

The gorgeous, tall, intelligent and talented Gabrielle Union has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. Since her starring role in the cult classic Bring It On, Union has branched out dabbling in almost every position in Hollywood. Today the actress can be called producer, writer, director and bad b*tch. She is the face of BET’s number 1 series “Being Mary Jane”. In it’s first season the series Ranks number 1 on Tuesday night cable telecast among 18-49 year old adults. Union’s ability to connect with audiences and bring light to African American relationships has lead Being Mary Jane to be the hit it is. Now only a few episodes into the season 1 and BET is offering Gabrielle major money for more episodes.

Gabrielle is engaged to NBA star Dwayne Wade. Although their relationship has been the center of constant rumors and speculation Union’s success is enough to keep the haters quiet. Being Mary Jane debuted in 2013 with a 2 hour long premiere event. The debut garnered BET’s highest ratings with 4 million viewers. Only NBC’s America’s Got Talent was able to score higher ratings among the demographic. The show was created and produced by Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. They have reportedly asked Union to take a more creative position in the series. Union is more than doing her thing.

In a 2013 Oprah special exploring the career struggles of African American women in Hollywood Union revealed she was up for the role of ABC’s Scandal. The role was given to Kerry Washington who plays Olivia Pope. Scandal continues to enjoy major success on ABC with over 10 million viewers one of the network’s highest rated dramas. Union explained she had serious insecurities watching Washington play the role. But Union has nothing to worry about with her new fan base, over 2 million twitter followers including Oprah and Perez Hilton, Gabrielle is definitely getting the attention she deserves. As one of the few Black women on television with a lead role Union is helping reopen doors for many actresses who cite her success as a breakthrough for business.

Gabrielle covers Essence magazine issue titled “TV’s Next Stunner!”.

Now season 2 of Being Mary Jane will begin filming April 2014 and air in September with more than 13 episodes scheduled for the second season. Union’s net worth is now at an estimated $7 million.