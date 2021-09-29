Technology nowadays has really ramped up with features to help with driving at night and is increasing quickly. Most of the newer vehicles coming onto the market are equipped with some sort of navigation device and even electronics to help guide you around and manage the vehicle. However, technology can also help drivers with other needs as well. Here are some of the ways that technology is helping drivers at night. Technology to help with driving at night includes:

GPS Navigation



Using GPS to navigate through terrain or to help find your way is incredibly popular. Most people rely on their GPS to get around, and many new vehicles come with GPS built in. However, the newer generation of GPS devices use satellites to provide local maps that will show you where you are. You can see what street name is in your area, and you can see how many miles you have left until you reach your destination. This can help you save time and frustration, especially when you are traveling during the night.

Eyesight Alarm System

This feature is actually built into most vehicles. However, if you do not have an alarm system installed, you should consider purchasing one. Installing an eyesight system can help you avoid accidents due to under-compensated drivers. You will see a red dot on the front of your vehicle anytime there is something in front of it that is making it difficult to see.

Eyesight Alarm System Offers Peace of Mind. Even though this feature is already built into most new vehicles, it is still worth adding to your list of things to do. There are many incidents of distracted driving that happen at night. You can never tell when someone may forget their blinker. When it is night time, many people forget to put on their lights and often get into accidents. An eye-defense device will help to reduce this risk.

Global Positioning System

Using a Global Positioning System is a great help. You can get great directions to anywhere you are located. You can plan your route and find places that are off road easily by using this navigation feature. If you are not familiar with GPS devices, you should take a practice run before you take your vehicle out on the road. The technology in these make it easier to use than the traditional road maps. It generally gets updated and will allow you to use toll roads or avoid directions that include the toll charged routes. The latest technology will include different routes that avoid accidents and road closures too. This will help stream your direction route much more seemingless. This can help you become comfortable using the technology and will allow you to locate your way more accurately.

Cruise Control Lights



Most cars come with headlights that offer this kind of aid. Cruise control helps you keep your car in one place at night. This works by adjusting the brightness of your headlights in order to provide you with the light you need. Most of these headlights come with built in controls but you can also purchase separate switches for the backside and the front. The controls on the backside are used to lower and raise your turn signal lights.

Distracted Driving

The use of cell phones and other electronic devices has led to many deaths over the years. Many accidents have also resulted from distracted drivers. Teenagers having too many people in the car with distractions is a huge accident risk. Texting and driving among not only the young drivers but also older drivers alike have been the culprit of many fatalities and car accidents. Installing an automobile headlight alarm can help to reduce the risk of you being involved in such a mishap.The alarm activates as soon as it begins to scan the road ahead. Sensors or lane change assist can also prevent distracted driving. It will alert the driver if he or she is swerving. This can help you be aware of other vehicles, and if necessary, apply the brakes to avoid being in a crash.

Nighttime Traffic

At night time, everyone knows that it gets very dark. Even if you are not traveling, you may be sitting in your vehicle watching the traffic ahead. Everything at night becomes a bit more difficult. The roads are harder to navigate, your vision becomes less sharp. People are generally more tired in the evening and at night so driving in itself is already dangerous.

If you have installed a headlight assisted light, you may be able to avoid any accidents. Most of these vehicles come with a dimmer switch, which can help you adjust the brightness to meet the legal requirements for driving at night. This is one of the many technologies to help with driving at night that can be installed if you don’t have one. Manufacturer’s warranty generally covers features in a car like the technology to help with driving at night. If you are unsure if your car warranty covers it, you can go online and check. Click here at olive.com and you can learn more about the types of warranties offered.

With all the different changes in the automotive industry, technology like night vision for night time traffic can really help ensure safety on the road. Most of these features are already available in the standard features of most cars. If you have an older model car, you don’t need to worry about running out and purchasing a new car. Some of these additional features can be installed into the existing car itself. Many people assume that the only way they will be able to enjoy the perks of owning a luxury car is to spend the heavy priced amount of money and buy the nice high end cars. But, cars today are manufactured so well that they already come equipped with the bells and whistles of these technology advancements. You can buy a standard car and still get the wonderful upgrades and experiences.