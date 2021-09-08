8 Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe When Driving

Going for a drive with your little ones can be fun and exciting for the whole family. However, as parents, you need to make sure that everything in the car is set for the kids’ safety. This can add stress if you are unsure of what to expect. Still, since you do not have any control over other drivers, you can guarantee the safety of your children in your own vehicle.

Here are some guidelines to ensure your children’s safety in and around vehicles at all times.

1. Mind the Seat Belts

It seems easy to buckle up, but some people still do not comply with fastening seat belts despite the vital safety features they offer. The Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death in the US, where more than a hundred people (drivers and passengers) die everyday. More than half of the dead were found not wearing any seat belts at the time of the crash.

2. Use and Select Proper Car Seats for Kids

Kids ages 12 and below must always use a suitable child seat whenever traveling. If this is not available, then make sure they are wearing seat belts.

However, if you want to ensure their safety, you better get a car seat, but not just any car seat. This is because selecting one relies on their weight and height. Also, there are various types of car seats that have different benefits and downsides. To ensure that you will get your money’s worth, do research or ask assistance from child seat retailers.

3. Check the Stuff Inside the Car

Any loose odds and ends inside the car can become a hazard projectile once you accidentally crash or even just jam on the breaks. So you have to be cautious and try following these pieces of advice:

• Do not pile any substantial materials on the package shelf behind the rear seats.

• Fasten loose items in the trunk using cargo anchors.

• Place heavy objects on the floor or as far forward in the cargo section as possible.

• Do not put anything on top of the cargo pile that could fly onto the seating section.

• Make sure passengers wear seat belts as they can become projectiles too and fly forward in a crash, injuring themselves and the people in front.

4. Make Sure Your Headlights are Working Fine

The main objective of headlights is to help you see the driveway clearly, especially at night time. Thus, it is crucial to use your headlights when dark hours strike or if you are experiencing harsh weather conditions. Noting this will keep you and your kids secure, as well as the pedestrians walking on the side of the road. This is why inspecting the headlights before starting your car is a must.

In case your car’s LED lights are not working properly, better have them replaced by a reliable supplier. Check out Sunway car headlamps for good quality and affordable headlights. Click here to visit their website.

5. Avoid Texting While Driving

We all know that it is hard to resist the beeps and buzzes of our mobile phone notifications. Still, you have to resist the temptation of reading and responding to messages. Instead, it would be best to place your phone on airplane mode, shut it off, turn off the volume, or simply put it away.

Doing other things while driving will only put everyone in a risky situation. Besides, you are teaching young people bad behavior. So it will not be surprising if your kids behave precisely as you do when the time comes.

6. Keep Your Car Clean

A clean car is comfortable to ride on not only for you but for your kids as well. Keeping their surroundings neat and clutter-free inside the vehicle can also reduce stress. In addition, don’t forget to have supplies, like tissue, hand sanitizers, and wet wipes for kids’ emergencies.

7. Never Leave the Children Alone in the Car

Several reported incidents are about children being inadvertently left in the car, causing children to die due to heatstroke. This is why you have to be vigilant and ensure the whereabouts of your kids at all times. Creating reminders for yourself about the things or kids you might have left in the car would be helpful enough to avoid this incident.

Another alarming incident is that many children die from playing near cars and getting struck by a vehicle backing up. Even though you have a rear camera in your car, ensuring no children behind your vehicle would be the best thing to do. Just simply walk around until you pass the trunk and reach the driver’s door. Habitually doing this before you put your car in reverse mode can prevent accidents.

8. Be Alert When Driving

Last but not least is to be attentive while driving. Perhaps, this must be the golden rule in driving 101. You need to be alert to know what is happening around you while navigating the steering wheel. Remember, you are not alone in the car, and you are not the only driver on the road. Keeping this in mind will guarantee you and your family’s safety while driving.

Conclusion

Traveling with your kids presents a new set of driving challenges. Make sure to follow the tips we have listed to guarantee your family’s safety while on the road. If there are emergencies while you are in the middle of the road, do not hesitate to pull over. Always remember your safety matters.