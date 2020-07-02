Complete Guide to Hemp Cigarettes – 2020

Depending on how you use different CBD products, they could affect you differently and have a range of effects on your body. By deciding on the type of CBD experience you want to experience, you can help yourself choose the best way of CBD consumption, most common of which is of course smoking.

In this article, we will explore CBD products, mostly cigarettes, and see what benefits they have on humans. In addition, there will be some words on the risks of smoking CBD, as well as potential legal issues involved. To learn more about CBD cigarettes, click here.

Can you smoke CBD?

The shortest and most basic answer here is yes, smoking CBD products is not only possible but widely accepted as the best consumption type. Users can smoke CBD through vapes, cigarettes, and pre-rolls, all different methods of inhaling. Vapes have been controversial in general though, and it was proven they are not really the healthy option many once thought they were. Therefore, stick to cigarettes and pre-rolls for the best experience.

What are the benefits of smoking CBD?

The biggest benefit of smoking CBD is the fact that it offers the fastest and most effective route of CBD delivery into your system. As long as you choose a cigarette or a pre-roll, you will be choosing the most useful way to get some of the substance into your body, as inhalation has the most rapid effect.

Of all of the ways to use it, smoking, or inhaling CBD is the best delivery, far superior to food-like products and cosmetics. The benefits can be felt almost instantly after use, which is why CBD cigarettes are so popular nowadays.

Smoking is the fastest because the substance we take in through inhaling can travel directly to the brain, without having a detour through our circulatory system, which is the case with many other substances and nutrients.

Non-intoxicating and high-free

Hemp flowers that are very rich in CBD look and smell almost exactly like marijuana. However, they lack the infamous negative psychoactive effects of its cousin plant. Hemp flowers are rich in CBD, yes, but their THC levels are extremely low, well below 1% at only 0.3%. This is why CBD products, especially those we can smoke, offer calming and relaxing effects and sensations, without making the consumers experience the “high”.

A natural alternative to vaping

Vaping quickly became popular seven to eight years ago, marketed as a much healthier alternative to regular smoking. Most smokers started buying vapers and other similar gadgets that allegedly helps with smoking addiction by providing a much better way of consuming inhalable products. However, the truth came out after the sudden rise of vaping led to a health epidemic, mainly of lung-related diseases, illnesses, and injuries.

Taking a closer look at the most common ingredients that vapes contain, the scientist realized vitamin E acetate is to blame. People massively started going back to their old ways since they appeared to be healthier after all, which is when CBD cigarettes saw their chance and took it. No other ingredients are located in them, making them a safer natural alternative to the dangerous practice of vaping.

Healthy inflammatory functions

Chronic inflammation can lead to joint aches, stiffness, and pain throughout the body, among other issues. CBD products are beneficial here since they help us support the inflammatory functions of our bodies. CBD has actually been proven to reduce inflammation and aches in animals, meaning it can do the same for the human race.

Assistance in quitting nicotine

A recently published study suggests that CBD might help people who are actively looking to quit using traditional tobacco products like cigarettes. In the study, smokers who made a switch to CBD inhalers used fewer cigarettes during the day that those who continued consuming only tobacco. Therefore, a considerable reduction in nicotine cravings was spotted.

Supports a calming mood

While marijuana-based products have been the popular solution for those struggling with stress and looking to relax, several recent studies and publications claim that high amounts of THC within these products could actually enhance anxious emotions and paranoia. While it varies in severity from person to person, mostly depending on how often and how much you smoke marijuana, it is a known side effect.

On the other hand, the calming cannabinoid in the marijuana plant, CBD, is the dominant ingredient of the hemp plant, and therefore a great substitute for eliminating anxiousness and supporting calmness. Therefore, smoking CBD products made from hemp plants is a far better option for those struggling to find the peace and calm of the mind.

Are there any risks?

While CBD is much safer and much less infamous than THC, smoking these products may get you in trouble because people may still think you are using marijuana. The resemblance in appearance and smell is uncanny, and people nowadays like to assume things. Companies that sell smokeable CBD products cannot be held accountable in an unpleasant situation or a misunderstanding, so we advise you to purchase and consume CBD products responsibly.

In addition, smoking and inhaling anything into your lungs is not that healthy for them. It can have long-lasting effects on your respiratory system and cause harm later in life. However, if you enjoy smoking CBD and it helps you throughout the day, it is still the best method of consuming the substance. Just make sure to get a 100% pure CBD product without any dangerous and nasty additives.

What are CBD cigarettes?

CBD cigarettes look almost exactly like traditional tobacco cigarettes, but they are fully nicotine-free and have 100% raw CBD in them. They are great for those looking to smoke CBD products because they contain enough amount of it, 60mg per cigarette. This amount will help ensure the right dosage in your system and eliminate the need for chain-smoking and potentially overdoing it.

Like other cigarettes, they are easy to carry around and store away. The packs contain between 12 and 20 cigarettes, meaning you will always have enough for a full day, even longer. If CBD helps you reach a greater state of physical and mental well-being, cigarettes are the best way to enjoy them on the go. Best of all, all CBD products made from the hemp plant are 100% legal because their THC levels are barely noticeable.