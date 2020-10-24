How To Find High-Profit Products To Sell On eBay – 2020 Guide

Do you want to start your very own eCommerce business? If so, selling on eBay is quite possibly the best way to do it. But to make it in this dog-eat-dog world, you will need to find high-profit products to sell.

To do that, however, you will need to spend hours and hours researching, following trends, and constantly looking for new opportunities.

Fortunately for you, we will talk about that and walk you through the entire process of finding high-profit products to sell on eBay.

With all that said, let’s start.

1. Choose Subcategories

The easiest way to sell on eBay is to pick a niche and stick with it. While it is possible to be involved in multiple niches, we are so far seeing proof that a single niche works best.

Because of that, you will need to search not by categories but by subcategories. So instead of searching for something like baby accessories, search for baby bottles, baby wipes, etc.

We do this to identify the top-selling items in a particular category. Although it is possible to search the category itself and see what comes up on top, this is a more methodical way of identifying high-profit products.

You can also use the help of various category research tools that exist. Some of these cost a lot of money and are specifically designed for eCommerce purposes.

2. See What Your Competitors Sell

Another great way to find high-profit products to sell is to dive deeper into the world of competitor research.

For many people, this is a fun thing to do that uncovers a lot of answers. For others, it’s very boring.

Researching your competitor gives you one of the best chances of uncovering high-profit products because they sell. Your competitors will display their most high-traffic items on their websites of eBay stores and you can take a look at what those are.

If baby wipes perform better than baby bottles, then you can invest more in the former as opposed to the latter.

But the real issue here is finding who your competitors are. Luckily, the easiest way to do it is to simply go on eBay and search for the desired products to see which sellers come on top.

These will be your competitors and you have to do a thorough investigation to determine what items sell the most and for the most money.

3. Create a List

Don’t settle for just one product. By doing that, you will only have a single search come up on eBay for the desired product. Instead, pick the X most highly-profitable products within your niche and go with that.

The more items you plan on selling, the bigger and more complex it gets. But that should not put you off from at least trying to find the 10, 50, or even 100 most profitable selling items on eBay within your niche.

Start slow and gradually increase the scope of your search. eBay doesn’t have to be the only place to search for high-profit items to sell. You can also go on Amazon and even lookup online stores in your particular niche.

There are many ways to go about this strategy. All that it takes is an Excel spreadsheet to add in the items and time; lots of time and research.

For a more in-depth guide on how to sell on eBay, make sure to give Fast Intell a visit.

4. Search by Keywords

The biggest mistake you can make is to for something generic. Let’s take the “phone accessory” category for example. This is the single most common category beginner’s focus on.

But this category doesn’t bring in huge profits nor does it bring in huge margins. To put it bluntly, phone cases cost nothing compared to other niches.

But for some reason, people open their eBay store selling phone cases, USB chargers, and various other phone accessories.

Instead of doing that, and repeating the mistake of every other rookie seller, focus on other things. Don’t just Google “phone accessories” and start importing stuff from China.

Go for more powerful keywords that aren’t as generic as “phone accessories”. You can still sell phone accessories, but at least make it so differently. Don’t just resell the same item that you see everywhere on eBay and instead go for something else, something more creative.

5. Check the Trend of the Keyword

Once you’ve found a nice keyword to search items for, go on Google Trends and input the keyword to see how much traffic it gets.

If the keyword is somewhat popular, then you can expect to see some traffic on your eBay store once you launch. The more popular the keyword, the more people will look to buy it on eBay.

If “baby bottle” isn’t as trendy as “baby wipes” then you can expect to sell more by focusing on the latter. Google Trends is very simple and very convenient to use.

You can do this for other products and determine the most popular ones to focus on.

Things to Notice

Before we end this article, we should talk about things you can notice to make your product launch an instant success. Whenever researching the products, you can notice subtle differences between each seller.

For example, it isn’t unheard of for more expensive products to rank higher on eBay searches. In the case of baby accessories, buyers will be willing to pay more and get a quality product. The simple fact for this is that buyers are buying items for their babies.

Naturally, we all want what’s best for our babies. So, paying more is usually the price to “pay”.

Other niches are quite the opposite. People are more willing to spend less on phone accessories. This is why cheap earbuds were a thing a few months ago.

But the bottom line is that you should always look for subtle differences with each seller. Always look at what the product discretion says about each item and figure out what the difference is between both sellers.