6 Benefits of Hiring a Workers Comp Lawyer – 2021 Guide

If you have been injured on the job, there is probably a single question on your mind – Should I hire a workers’ compensation lawyer? This is understandable if you haven’t been in this type of situation before and if there isn’t anyone who can share their experience with you.

This is a stressful period. Not only do you face health issues caused by the injury, but you are also probably in an unfamiliar position and aren’t sure what your next step should be. To answer your question – yes, you should employ a lawyer, and in the following article, we will tell you how this person can help you.

1. They will build a strong case

You would be surprised to learn how many people face the problem of their claim being denied. It probably didn’t even occur to you that this is a possibility. How could this happen? You have been employed with the company for many years, your coworkers witnessed the accident, you gathered all documentation, and went through treatment.

Many people believe that they can collect compensation on their own. So, it’s only when their claim gets denied that they start thinking about hiring a lawyer. Yes, they can reopen your case and make sure that it sticks this time around. After all, they are familiar with all the ins and outs of this entire system, they understand which evidence you need, and how to present them in the best way possible.

There is another situation when your claim may be denied. If you already have a pre-existing condition, you can rest assured that the insurance company will use it to disqualify your case. A lawyer will know how to prove that the injury was work-related and that it was caused by the underlying health condition. They will connect you with the best doctor and help you understand how to gather all the evidence to prove your claim.

2. They will go over the agreement

Even if you didn’t experience any problems with the claim, it is still of crucial importance to have a professional go over the final agreement. Unfortunately, there are many tricks insurance companies use to decrease the compensation you will get. After all, it is their money, so it isn’t really surprising that they want to lower their expenses.

If you were to represent yourself, you would probably fall into some of the traps without even realizing it. This is when an attorney comes in. They will go over the entire agreement, make sure that it is correct and that you can benefit from it. This is just one of the many services a workers’ comp lawyer can provide you with, and you can learn about the others on www.savinosmollar.com.

3. They will negotiate for you

One needs to be skillful to get the best compensation possible. You may be surprised by this, but you will actually need to negotiate with the insurance company. We have already mentioned that they will first offer you the lowest premium. People who represent themselves tend to accept this initial proposal. Even though it may seem generous to you, it is usually the lowest one you can get.

Keep in mind that attorneys have already been through this process before, so they know how much money should be awarded for every type of injury. They will ensure that you get the funds you deserved by negotiating with the insurance company until you reach the amount and conditions acceptable to both sides.

4. They will represent you in court

You probably know this, but not all cases are settled out of court, but instead, they proceed to trial. This is when things can become even more challenging. Unless you know the basics of the law, you will need help. It doesn’t matter how willing you are to work on your case and investigate every aspect of the process, the chances are that you won’t win it on your own. There is simply too much paperwork you have to collect and go over. What’s more, if you still suffer from some injury-related consequences, you probably don’t want to deal with it. In addition, keep in mind that doing this on your own can turn out to be quite expensive. An attorney’s fee would probably cost you less.

Don’t forget that the other side will be ruthless. They will count on your lack of knowledge and experience, bury you under tons of paperwork and legal processes, and wait for you to make a mistake. This is when a workers’ comp lawyer will step in and protect your interests.

5. They will deal with other legal issues

Once again, getting compensation isn’t always as simple as it seems. Sometimes, numerous additional problems can occur, and it will be really difficult for you to deal with the legal ones. For example, maybe it turns out that a third-party participated, and it can be held accountable for your injury.

This is when the entire process becomes even more complicated since you may also be eligible for a negligence claim. A workers’ comp lawyer will help you understand every aspect of it, and they will advise you on how to begin the process, and even whether you should, i.e., they will inform you how likely you are to win.

6. Their fee is worth it

Let’s be realistic – the most common reason people don’t want to hire a professional is that they want to save the money they would otherwise spend on their fee, or on the other hand, they believe they cannot afford the services. Well, this is a big misconception, and we will tell you why.

First of all, when you opt to employ a workers’ comp lawyer, you won’t have to pay any upfront costs. That’s right. They will start working on your case without you paying them anything. In addition, most of them will only charge you if you win the case. Basically, if your claim gets denied and you don’t get any money, you won’t have to pay an attorney’s fee.