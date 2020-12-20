10 Interesting Things to Know About The Hologram Sticker Printing Process in 2020

Whenever someone sees a hologram sticker, one of the most common reactions is “ooooh, look how shiny it is!”. But, if you do some research online, you’ll learn that these adhesive labels are more than just mesmerizing and shiny. In fact, their main purpose is to authenticate a wide range of documents, products, as well as services.

However, if you never had to order such labels before, you might be wondering – what are some interesting things that I should know about the printing process of hologram labels? Luckily for all individuals that are looking for an answer to this question, this article can help. Let’s take a closer look at the list of facts:

1. The White Space Doesn’t Get Printed

One of the first things that you should know is that the white areas featured on the design don’t get printed. Why? Well, the printer will read the space as negative, meaning that it won’t apply any ink to those spots during the printing process. Hence, when it is printed on traditional white materials, space will remain white. However, if you choose to use a different colored material, for instance, purple paper, the area will be read, not white.

2. It is Easy to Prepare The File

Although most people think it is difficult to design and prepare the files for printing, it is actually extremely easy! All you’ll need to do is upload the design – artwork – and you’ll be good to go. Now, you should always go with the highest resolution possible since it will help the printing company. However, if you aren’t experienced with preparing the artwork, a reliable company will have designers that will do it instead of you.

3. It’s Done With Lasers, Not Prints

Most individuals think that hologram printing is done by ink, this is not entirely true. Instead, it requires the use of lasers. Whatever hologram label you want, it cannot be manufactured by utilizing traditional ink-based technology such as flexography or offsets. This is why you must choose a reliable and trustworthy company that will provide you with the security labels that you need.

4. They Can Be Completely Customized

Did you know that you can get custom hologram stickers, asks Zigpac? Yup, it doesn’t have to simply be a security label that looks like it is in 3D, instead, you could choose to feature almost anything on them. Are you are an owner of a travel agency? No, problem, you can choose to feature a plane on the design. Are you planning on opening an IT company? Fear not, you could feature a computer on them. This won’t only make them unique, but interesting for your clients as well.

5. They Cannot Be Copied

You might not know this but, traditional labels and labels can be easily scanned and copied. However, since the printing process of hologram stickers doesn’t require any ink, the labels you’ll receive cannot be reproduced by someone photocopying, scanning, or photographing the design. This means that it is one of the best ways to hinder counterfeiting, hence, it’ll keep your products, documents, or papers safe and secured.

6. They Cannot Be Removed

One of the best things about these adhesive labels is that they are tamper-evident. What does this mean exactly? Well, once they are applied to a specific area, any attempt to remove or reuse the sticker will result in it getting completely destroyed. Keep in mind, there is a wide range of tamper-evident patterns that you could opt for and that’ll be embedded in the foil, so, ensure that you learn what your options are.

7. They Come in Sheets And Reels

Depending on your business needs and requirements, you could get these labels either in reels or in sheets. Basically, you can think of it as mechanical and manual options. If you need to place the labels on a lot of items, you’ll definitely want to use a machine for applying them. On the other hand, if you don’t need to place them on a lot of items or if you’ll only use them for protecting documents and different papers, you might want to opt for the sheet option.

8. They Could Feature Various Things

Besides you being able to completely customize the labels, you could also choose for it to feature various information including numbers, sequences, random codes that you can use for validating it, and you can even add QR or bar codes. This won’t only help you with improving the overall security of the item you’ll place it on, but it will also make it easier for you to track all of the materials. This also means that each sticker can be different!

9. The Imprinting Can Be Done Using Different Tech

The information that you want to be printed on your adhesive, security labels can be imprinted by utilizing four, different technologies – laser or ink-jet marking, as well as thermal transfers or UV-Curved marking. Additionally, you could choose to add even more security features like numbers/codes that cannot be seen or you could even choose to add multi-colors and exploding fonts! This is why you need to learn what all your options are before choosing one, particular design.

10. They Are Beautiful And Attention Grabbing

Besides all of the aforementioned benefits, you could also attract a lot of attention with the stickers changing colors. If you choose an interesting design for your hologram labels, you’ll surely be able to make them beautiful and attention-grabbing, which means that you might be able to improve your sales, and in return, this will also help you improve your overall profit and revenue. So, try making the design fun.

Conclusion

The process of printing hologram security stickers is different from printing out traditional ones. However, although different, these stickers have an important function, which is securing various services, products, papers, and documents, which is why more and more companies choose to use them.

So, now that you’re aware of all the interesting things about the process of printing hologram stickers, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up your browser and start searching for a company that will provide you with the hologram stickers that will suit your needs and requirements.