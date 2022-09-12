How Strong Is The Caribbean Passport?

Getting a passport from some Caribbean country is a very popular topic in recent years. One of the main reasons for that is that a lot of them are offering an option where you can get a full citizenship by donating a certain amount of money to the country or buying a house or apartment there. You can learn more about it by visiting https://imperiallegal.com/caribbean-passport/

There are many benefits of choosing this option. First of all, you will have a chance to enjoy in some of the amazing countries in this part of the world. They are the most popular among tourists because of the amazing beaches and exotic culture.

When you own a house there, you will be able to visit any of these places whenever you want, or choose to live there for good. Another advantage is that making this investment can lead to even higher profit in the future. Investing in real estate is always a great way to secure your money, but there are other options like renting rooms or selling the properly after it reach a higher value.

There are more than ten countries in this part of the world, and rules are quite different for foreign citizens and a feature to get a valid documents. We are going to analyze more about how strong the passports are of those countries where you can get it by making an investment.

It Depends on the Country

As we already mentioned, there are more than 10 countries in this region. Most of them are offering some simple procedures for foreigners to get valid documents. However, the relations with other countries are very important. Therefore, it will be a huge difference when you get valid documents of Haiti when compared to Barbados. The second option is one of the strongest in the world, and you will be able to travel in most countries without any additional requirements.

One of the main advantages is that you will be able to visit the US and EU without visa, while that is not the case with lower-ranked options. For example, St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the most popular options for this feature in recent years. The main reason is that you can get it by buying a property that is priced at least $200k. Barbados is offering more benefits when you have valid documents of this country. However, there is no option to invest to get papers there, like it is in most other cases. Still, this country is open for foreign investors in other ways.

For example, if you can work remotely or open a company in this country. After staying there for more than five years, you can apply for permanent residency and full rights. These restrictions are the reason why it has one of the strongest documents in the world, and it is the only one where you don’t need a visa for visiting the US. On the other side, St. Kits and Nevis option needs additional permission to visit the US and Canada, but they can go to many other places without one, like the UK, EU, and Russia. Another great option are Bahamas. However, the requirements are more expensive, and there is no option to choose a dual option.

There are other great options as well, like Dominica, St. Vincent, and Antigua and Barbuda. All of these countries are offering the option to get the papers by making an investment there, while the document you are getting is strong enough so you can visit a lot of other countries.

Benefits of Having One

There are many reasons to consider this option. First of all, keep in mind that the process is quite simple in some countries. Also, if you are from a place that don’t have great relations with some other countries like the UK or EU, some countries here are parts of the Commonwealth. Therefore, you will be able to travel to Canada, Australia, the UK, and more. Also, you can easily add your whole family to the list while fees won’t significantly increase in that case. That provides a lot of new possibilities. For example, you can send your kids to some well-known university in those highly developed countries.

Also, starting a business in these countries is a great option because taxes are much lower. That is especially the case with St. Kitts. Considering that most businesses these days are operated online, there is no difference in the selected location where the base of your company will be.

On the other side, there are some countries in this region that are poorly developed and don’t offer the same benefits and possibilities. Also, there is no special program for foreigners to make it easier for them to get all valid documents. If you are looking for a faster process, places like Grenada, Antigua, and St. Kitts are the best options.

We also have to mention the potential to make a profit out of this feature. These places are getting more and more popular. When we combine that with increasing prices of real estate and fast development of these countries, making an investment here can easily bring you at a double in less than 10 years. Besides that, you can always rent the apartment you bought. The only requirement is that you won’t be able to sell it for at least five years.

Last Words

There are different solutions available. Also, we have to add that once you get papers here, you will also get a CARICOM license, which means that you can freely visit other Caribbean countries all the time. However, only five of them are offering the ability to get the valid documents by investment. They are recognized as one of the best in this region.

The only two options in this area that are offering more by having their papers are Bahamas and Barbados. However, these two countries don’t have the same program for foreigners, which means that the procedure is much more difficult. The Bahamas is especially interesting to many since you can visit both the US and China without special permissions.