How Tall Should a Bedside Table Be Compared to the Bed?

When redecorating a bedroom, most people only focus on finding the right bed. This is not surprising since it is the focal piece of furniture in this area, but that doesn’t mean everything else should be neglected. We are not only talking about the matter of style and aesthetics but also comfort.

Bedside tables are one of those things people don’t consider in great detail before making a purchase. It may seem odd, but these pieces are more than decor and additional storage room. Not only do they have to fit perfectly, but they also need to be of appropriate height. Here is everything you need to know to choose the best nightstands for your new bedroom.

Why is their height so important?

Before we go into detail and tell you how to determine the size of these pieces, let’s discuss why it is so important. Firstly, there is the matter of aesthetics. Presumably, you have been looking at some online photos to get inspired on how to decorate the room. Is there are a single picture where bedside tables are too small or too large? No, there isn’t. Why is this the case? Well, if they are too small, they don’t even look like bedside tables, but some surfaces you are using temporarily until you find and purchase the right ones. On the other hand, if they are too big, they just draw the attention away from the focal piece of furniture, that is, the bed. What’s more, if you buy the ones with multiple drawers, they will look like a chest of drawers, and not a nightstand.

Furthermore, you also need to think about comfort. People usually keep lamps, books they are currently reading, alarm clocks, phones and chargers, a glass of water, etc. Can you assume how unpleasant it can be to reach for these if the bedside table is too low or too high? This is especially true during the night or early in the morning when you are still half asleep.

How to determine the right height?

Now, let’s dive into this matter. The rule of thumb is to consider the height of your bed (that is, the mattress) when choosing a bedside table. Ideally, it should be at the same level or about 2 inches taller. Generally speaking, the average height of beds is 25 inches from the ground, which is why the nightstands’ height is usually around 24 inches.

If this is not the case for you, you need to get some measurements. Finding a bedside table you absolutely love may be a bit challenging, and it may take some time, but it is vital due to the previously discussed reasons. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a piece with an intricate design or a simple white bedside table, you need to ensure that it is in the appropriate size, and you can explore some options on lamaison.net.au.

Additional things to consider

Obviously, there are numerous other things to think about before making this purchase. We are assuming that you have already decided whether you want one or two of these, so we will get right on it.

1. Surface area

This is another thing you have to consider when choosing the appropriate size of these pieces. What will you keep on your bedside table? Do you want it to hold some decorative items, fresh flowers, picture frames, a stack of your favorite books? If this is what you have envisioned, you need to choose one that is a bit larger and can fit all of these. The last thing you want is to go with something that cannot hold everything you need to be at your disposal. Not only will you probably knock some of the things down all the time, but it will also look messy. Also, if your bedroom is pretty small, you should go with a smaller nightstand so that it doesn’t take a lot of space.

2. Storage

While on the subject of limited space in the bedroom, a bedside table is a great way to boost the storage space. Naturally, in this case, you should go with one that includes drawers or cabinets, whichever you prefer. The best part is that this piece is an excellent choice for smaller items that would just clutter the area. We are talking about chargers and cables, and even medicine and reading glasses. Every household has a drawer where people keep the small objects that don’t really have a specific place in the room. So, instead of cluttering your bedroom, you can easily hide the mess in the nightstand.

3. Bedside table material

Nowadays, you have multiple options when it comes to this, but wood is still the most popular choice. If wood matches the overall style and design of the area, you should go with it. However, don’t forget that you need to maintain it in a certain way. That’s right. You need to use coasters all the time if you like drinking coffee in your bed. On the other note, if you are going with the industrial vibe, a metal piece is a better choice, or if you prefer the contemporary design, look for glass tables. It goes without saying that you need to be careful with these as well to prevent scratches and other types of damage.

Does it need to be a nightstand?

Oftentimes people forget that there are no limits when redecorating this area of their home. Do you need to have a traditional bedside table? Absolutely not. You can go with a smaller bookshelf, a floating shelf, a console table, and even a smaller desk. You can even build a storage headboard for the bed and entirely eliminate the need for a bedside table.

Moreover, you can also use an antique trunk if you don’t want to throw it away but can’t find the right place for it in your home. Using a trunk will enable you to create a completely new and unique design of the space. As you can see, you can choose whatever you like, and you should look online for guides on how to boost the aesthetics of the room and still get something that will meet all your requirements.