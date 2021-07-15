How To Start Your CBD Journey – 2021 Guide

Due to its popularity all over different media channels, the nature of CBD, especially the claimed benefits it can bring, is slowly becoming inescapable. What makes CBD more enticing is the fact that there are plenty of anecdotal pieces of evidence from long-time users who say that it helped manage varying ailments they experienced, including anxiety.

Because of this, different companies have produced many ways to take CBD, making the compound more accessible, even to first-time users. Due to this popularity and the vast array of product options available, it can be confusing for a future-CBD enthusiast like you to start.

To help you start your CBD journey, this article presents a brief glimpse of what CBD is, how it works, the different types, ways of taking it, and how to choose the right product. This way, you’ll be able to know if the product is worth the hype.

What Is CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is among the plenty of cannabinoids found in the cannabis family. Additionally, CBD is even said to be found in the human body. Furthermore, when you hear about cannabis, popular culture would influence you into thinking that it’s for stoners. However, that association is mostly caused by another naturally occurring cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Unlike CBD, THC is responsible for the psychoactive effects experienced by users when ingesting the plant. Since they’re different compounds, this means that the former won’t get you high, which is why it’s qualified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as having a good safety profile.

How CBD Works

Despite being found in cannabis, CBD isn’t ordinarily harvested from any cannabis plant. To guarantee efficiency, reputable companies extract CBD from industrial hemp plants, which are specifically bred to reduce THC content while increasing the amount of CBD. Feel free to visit The Other Path CBD or websites of other equally credible companies to have a wide selection of reliable CBD products.

The main reason why companies attempt to enhance CBD content in their products is due to the hope of successfully mirroring the cannabinoids, which are referred to as endocannabinoids that are already produced by your body. The endocannabinoids work alongside a series of receptors in the human body. These receptors are also known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS is found in your major organs, immune system, and nervous system. Its main purpose is to regulate the necessary functions performed by these organs and systems. This is why CBD, as it may assist how your ECS functions, may provide the following benefits:

Pain relief

Control anxiety

Manage addiction

Help with inflammatory skin conditions

Aids insomnia

Types Of CBD

Now that you have a brief idea of what CBD is and how it works, now comes the fun part of choosing the right type of CBD for you. This step is crucial, especially for a beginner, as knowing the right type will serve as a basis for finding the right way to take CBD.

If you’ve visited a local dispensary or browsed through online CBD shops, perhaps, you may have heard about these types already, especially since it’s labeled on the product itself. To help you make the right decision, here are the three types or forms of CBD:

CBD Isolate: If a product is marked as CBD isolate, it means that the product contains purely CBD, hence, it doesn’t have any other compound found in the cannabis plant.

Full-Spectrum CBD: This form can also be considered as the opposite of CBD isolates. This is because a full-spectrum CBD has all components of the cannabis plant, even THC (for the product to be legally sold, it should contain only 0.3% THC or less).

Broad Spectrum CBD: This type contains all compounds, except for THC.

By knowing the different types of CBD, you’ll be able to choose one suited for your needs. For instance, since THC is known to cause sleepiness, it makes it a perfect product to manage insomnia. Thus, in this case, opt for full-spectrum CBD. On the other hand, if you want to harness the said anti-inflammatory effects of CBD, you can opt for either a CBD isolate or a broad-spectrum one.

Ways To Take CBD

After knowing the type of CBD, the next step in your journey is to find a convenient way of taking CBD. Fortunately, as mentioned above, there are plenty of ways to ingest this product. This means that you won’t have any difficulty choosing a product that’s suited to your needs.

As a start, here are some popular ways to take CBD:

Sublingual: This method is the most common way to take CBD, and it involves purchasing a CBD tincture. With this method, all you have to do is place a couple of drops under your tongue, hold it in your mouth, and then swallow it after 30 seconds. That being said, if you want a discreet method of taking CBD, this can be a perfect option for you.

Topical Application: If you want to incorporate CBD into your skincare routine, then opt for the topical application, which involves creams and balms. Since you’ll be directly applying the product to your skin, this method aims to make use of CBD’s pain-relieving properties, specifically for sore muscles and migraines. Simply apply the product to the sore area. If you have a migraine, apply it to your temples.

Inhalation: This is, perhaps, the quickest way to enjoy CBD’s effects since the compound will no longer pass through your bloodstream. With this method, you can either choose to smoke or vape CBD.

Ingestion: This method is known as the most popular and easy way to enjoy CBD. All you have to do is add a few drops of CBD to your food. This is a nice alternative to the sublingual method if you don’t like the raw taste of CBD. Additionally, if you want a discreet way of consuming CBD, you can try CBD lollipops, gummies, or edibles.

As a word of caution, always keep in mind the amount of CBD you’re taking. This is especially important if you decide to go for ways that would take a couple of hours for the effects to kick in, such as CBD edibles, or you want to combine different CBD products. Thus, have due diligence by not eating way too many. As a solution, try to have a set quantity, and wait about an hour or more so you’ll know if you’re already experiencing the effects.

Final Words

Since CBD is relatively a new way of handling different health problems, it’s best to consult with your healthcare professional first. By doing so, you’ll also get sound medical advice if you really need CBD to be incorporated into your lifestyle.

Also, don’t forget to only source your CBD products from reliable suppliers. This way, you’ll be able to ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth on a product that’ll truly deliver.