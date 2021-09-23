Why Is It Important to Replace Lost Teeth?

Have you lost a few teeth? Has this eroded your confidence? It doesn’t have to, especially when you can do something about it.

The importance of replacing lost teeth cannot be overstated. If you are missing a tooth, consult a professional, such as the dentists at Rio Rancho Smiles, or visit their website: https://rioranchosmiles.com/.

People lose their teeth for several reasons. For some, the event occurred in an accident, while others had their teeth extracted for one reason or the other. When you miss a tooth, it could have dire effects on your overall oral health.

If you have lost a few teeth and have not considered replacing them, this post is for you. Please read to the end to discover precisely why it is vitally important to replace lost teeth.

Why Do People Lose Teeth?

As mentioned earlier, people lose their teeth for a variety of reasons. However, the most common reason why many people lose their teeth has to do with age.

As you age, your jawbone starts losing its ability to maintain your teeth healthily. Soon enough, your teeth become fragile, and you may lose them over time.

Tooth decay, disease, sports injuries, accidents, and your failure to adequately take care of your oral health can also harm your teeth.

If you have suffered any of these, you should not despair. All hope is not lost because you can replace your lost teeth and be your old self again.

However, if you are still wondering why you should bother replacing lost teeth, these reasons should win you over.

1. Replacing Your Lost Teeth Aids Digestion

You need your teeth to tear, chew, bite, and even grind food in your mouth. However, losing a tooth can affect your mouth’s ability to do its job effectively.

Missing teeth can easily prevent you from enjoying life to the fullest, as you might find eating certain foods challenging.

Replacing lost teeth will eliminate this problem, and your lifestyle will no longer be affected negatively.

2. Replace Lost Teeth and Restore Your Confidence

If you have been somewhat self-conscious of that gap in your gum or smile due to a missing tooth, you need to restore your self-esteem as soon as possible.

You can do this by taking the steps necessary to replace lost teeth. This helps eliminate whistling or slurring of words whenever you speak.

Having a mouth full of good teeth restores your confidence and even adds a spring to your step when you smile at your friends.

3. Your Ability to Communicate and Speak Well Is Restored

The teeth play a crucial role in your ability to communicate and speak effectively. You can use your teeth to offset a few words, form speech patterns, and enunciate properly.

In other words, without your teeth, forming speech patterns or pronouncing certain words will be challenging. This is the fate of some people who have lost some teeth and failed to replace them.

If you want to restore your enunciating and speech patterns, you need to replace your missing teeth as soon as possible. This restores your ability to speak effectively and clearly.

4. It Helps Prevent the Shifting and Loosening of the Remaining Teeth

Having gaps in your teeth is permission for other teeth to start shifting. The shift is a move to fill the space the missing teeth left when they fell out, were pulled off forcefully, or via dental surgery.

At first, issues like this do not pose a problem. But over time, the shifting teeth may come at angles that can give you severe problems when eating food.

5. When You Replace Your Lost Teeth, It Helps Prevent TMJ Disorder

TMJ (temporomandibular joints) are those muscles on the sides of your head that help rotate your jaw and also chew. Any change in these muscles can bring about extreme pain.

One notable change to the temporomandibular joints resulting in TMJ disorder is the loss of a tooth. If you do not replace the lost tooth for a prolonged period, TMJ disorder could occur.

This is an oral health condition that you don’t want to experience or deal with. Therefore, it is expedient that you replace any tooth you have lost.

6. Replacing Lost Teeth Eliminates Its Effect On Your Mental Health

Having a hole in your mouth as a result of a tooth you have lost and failed to replace will not only affect your smile but your mental health as well.

You may ignore this for a while, especially when you are a kid, but it can be pretty irritating when you become an adult.

Missing teeth can affect your speech pattern, leading to a considerable loss of self-confidence. But replacing your lost tooth with a temporary one makes you look more natural and keeps your self-esteem intact.

7. Replacing Your Teeth Prevents Your Face from Changing

Losing a tooth can make your mouth shift unnaturally, making you look far older than you are.

Bear in mind that each aspect of your face is heavily intertwined with muscles, systems, sinews, capillaries, etc. So, when you lose a tooth, your muscles start drooping, and bones deteriorate over time.

However, when you replace missing teeth, they help keep the others in place, and your mouth remains healthy – with excellent oral care, of course. You will maintain your natural look and not experience any dramatic change.

Bonus Point: When some teeth are missing and you do not replace them, your oral health is at risk.

As the other teeth shift to accommodate the space left behind by the missing teeth, cleaning them becomes somewhat challenging.

This leads to a buildup of plaque over time, evolving into periodontal disease and tooth decay. You want to avoid this scenario as much as possible, so take the necessary steps to replace every missing tooth as soon as possible.

Conclusion

As you can see, the importance of replacing your lost teeth cannot be overemphasized. Thanks to the availability of advanced dental technology today, you can easily replace any teeth you may have lost.

The seven reasons highlighted in this post show you why it is essential to replace lost teeth. The benefits of replacing lost teeth far outweigh the disadvantages, which is why you should not hesitate to replace any tooth you may have lost.