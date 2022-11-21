Interior Designers Online – 2022 Guide

It is easy to get an interior project done thanks to online interior design services. There are professionals who create even very complete and detailed projects without making site inspections but using only virtual tools.

And the results are truly unique, while the services are of various types, including low-cost and accessible to most, it it a clear example of gamification as there are software that allow the users to play with elements developing the designer skills with home design games, game elements to dialogue with users is not new for high-end fashion companies. The use of these tools dates back to years ago. However, social distancing and the resulting digitization have made gamification a key element of marketing strategies.

What is Gamification?

By gamification we mean the use of game-related mechanics applied to contexts not directly connected to the playful world. Such a broad definition is one of the strengths of gamification: it can be applied to various contexts – from healthcare to training -, creating a unique gaming and learning experience.

In this way, in campaigns based on gamification we find game design dynamics such as contests, competitions, levels, avatars, challenges and rankings connected to the brand. All summed up in a content and media mix that directly involves the public, enticing them to interact directly with the brand and making them co-creators of ever new experiences.

Furthermore, thanks to the web, having access to interior design trends, curiosities and suggestions is very easy, there are authoritative and more or less famous sites and blogs managed by professionals.

The figure of the interior designer is decidedly current, but what is its meaning? It is a professional figure who deals with interior design and with choosing and positioning furnishings and accessories contained in these spaces.

Let’s say that the interior designer is a designer capable of making the most diverse indoor spaces comfortable, beautiful and functional, as well as usable, especially domestic ones. Today this professional, in addition to living spaces, also deals with furnishing and designing commercial spaces, offices, hotels, but also with creating sets for events, fairs, etc.

What does an interior designer do

The interior designer takes care of optimizing spaces, harmonizing furnishing elements, transforming living or working places. These are the basic roles of an interior architect or interior designer.

More specifically, it is a professional figure who, using a similarity, we could call the “director” who organizes, supervises and perfects all those aspects that concern the renewal, improvement or creation of an environment intended for professional purposes or housing.

Thanks to technical but also creative skills, an interior designer can guide you in choosing some solutions that could improve a space in terms of practicality, brightness or versatility.

For example, you may have had to create two separate spaces from a single room or vice versa.

The interior designer is the perfect professional in circumstances like these, the most suitable figure able to advise and guide you on which materials to use and how to do it creatively, in the search for the technical tools useful for improving the quality of life, still on how position the light points or simply which color palette or style of furniture to use, in order to create the perfect environment in full harmony with the existing elements and above all with those who live there.

Specialist in organizing spaces and in interior decoration

An interior designer, to be such, must have followed courses of study useful for learning, in technical terms, the architectural, perspective and decorative space.

An interior designer, to be such, must have followed courses of study useful for learning, in technical terms, the architectural, perspective and decorative space.

There are courses and titles dedicated to those who want to practice this profession, such as for example that of “Interior Architecture”, but also simply that of “Architecture” or “Scenography” which combines to the technical notions and perspective drawing also an excellent knowledge of art history and lighting engineering.

After all, an interior designer is not a salesman, a designer or a decorator, but a figure perfectly prepared in all these things, who knows what the latest trends are in terms of home furnishings and technology, able to “see” any new furnishing elements in a space even before the purchase and which above all knows how to blend together the technical aspects with the aesthetic ones, the existing ones with those added.

Interior design and construction

An interior designer is the perfect guide when you need a professional to furnish new rooms or renovate the ones we already live in or when you want to transform ideas and desires for your home into concrete facts, taking care of the interior design. In fact, in addition to being able to convert the needs and requests of end users into practical facts, the interior designer is able to offer you the best solution for the environment in question.