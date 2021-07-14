Should You Buy Interior Or Exterior Window Shutters?

The main reasons for investing in shutters are improved appearance and isolation. The attractive look is the biggest advantage, especially when it comes to houses that keep a traditional design. Shutters are quite common in houses, and this model is popular for a very long time. It offers simplicity while still being highly effective. The most important factors to consider when buying new shutters are materials and the experience of workers who are installing them on your windows. If you own a house in Kent, the best solution is to choose a local company, like diamondwindowshutters.co.uk.

While there were other types in trend during the 90s and 2000s, we can notice that shutters are back again. You can choose between the interior and exterior options. However, many people are not sure about the right selection and is there any difference between these two options. We are going to analyze more on this topic in the following article.

Understand the Differences

First of all, you have to know that the main function of exterior and interior shutters are the same, and that is to improve the isolation. When it comes to design, the difference is that the shutters installed on the outside parts of the windows could improve the appearance of your house. On the other side, your living room and bedrooms can look much more interesting with nice interior shutters. The inside option is more convenient in terms of closing and opening, so it will be easier to control the air.

The great solution is to keep the windows open while keeping the shutters closed. That way, you can prevent sunlight from getting in, or your neighbors to see you while you are resting in the living room. Most versions of shutters are simple for operating even if you choose outside models. Therefore, the only important difference is the place of installation.

Advantages of Installing Shutters

We already mentioned the appearance, and that indeed is one of the biggest advantages that will improve both the inside and outside look of your home. However, you should keep in mind that modern design and solutions won’t be compact with traditional models. On the other side, there are modern versions of shutters as well, which you can find in various dimensions and colors. Installing the window protection is excellent if you are living in an area with lots of sunlight. You will keep the windows in good condition for a much longer time.

Also, you can prevent the sunlight from getting in while still enjoying the fresh air. Therefore, you won’t need to rely on air-conditioning so much. That can block the light in the same way as Venetian shutters but this is a much better choice if you want to improve the design as well. Moreover, you can keep the windows open without the risk that sunlight will damage your furniture. This is especially important if you have furniture with a lot of elements made of wood or leather.

There are benefits related to improved energy efficiency as well. Besides the ability to improve the appearance, installing shutters will also add another layer of isolation to your home. The windows are usually the part of the house with a decreased level of isolation. Therefore, with an extra layer of protection, you can save money on both heating and air-conditioning. Not to mention the increased value of your property. It is proven that many people love the appearance of houses with traditional style and shutters in different colors.

When it comes to the model that you will install outside, the main advantages are improved protection of your windows, security, and isolation, along with the design. Modern versions have a strong and stable design, and it is not possible to open them from the inside. On the other side, an inside option can add a lot to the appearance of your living room, and it is much easier to keep them clean and in good condition. You should varnish the outside shutters at least once in two years. Both versions are quite simple in terms of installation, while the flexibility is even better when it comes to inside models.

How To Make The Right Choice?

The best way to determine which option to choose is to consider why you want to install them in the first place. For example, if you want to improve the isolation since you are living in an area with different weather conditions during the seasons, which is especially the case in the northern hemisphere, the best solution is to select the outside shutters.

Another factor is related to the improved design of your house. On the other side, it can be a great way to redesign your interior by adding inside shutters in your living room. Traditional styles are trending again, which is causing shutters to be this popular today. The sound isolation is also a reason to install them inside, which is more convenient and will help you too keep them in good state for a long time.

Last Words

As you can see, there are many benefits of choosing both of these options. The most important is to consider the weather conditions and your reasons for installing them in your house. For example, if you want to redesign your apartment and make it appear more traditional and rustic, adding interior wooden shutters will make your living room as unique and satisfying place. You can combine it with shelves in the same colors and a few plants in the corner, and your room will become impressive.

On the other side, you can make your house look outstanding in your street by adding colorful garden, few flowerpots and nice rustic outdoor shutters on the windows. This is especially popular in Mediterranean countries like Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and Spain. When it comes to prices, the type of quality of wood are the most important factors. On the other hand, unique details and size can also affect the value.