Joey Chestnut Net Worth 2020

Joseph Christian “Jaws” Chestnut (born November 25, 1983) is an American competitive eater. The 6-foot-tall (1.8 m), 218-pound (99 kg) competitive eater is currently ranked first in the world by the International Federation of Competitive Eating. He is a Vallejo, California native who currently resides in San Jose, California.

On July 4, 2007, Chestnut won the 92nd Annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, beating six-time defending champion Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi by consuming 66 hot dogs and buns (HDB) in 12 minutes, which set a new world record. The following year, he successfully defended his title by winning a 5 hot dog eat-off after tying Kobayashi in consuming 59 HDB in 10 minutes. On July 4, 2009, Chestnut outlasted Kobayashi again, by consuming a new world record of 68 HDB and winning his third consecutive title. On July 4, 2010, Chestnut took home his 4th consecutive Mustard Belt eating 54 HDB. The 2010 contest was a runaway victory, as Kobayashi did not compete due to a contract dispute with Major League Eating. On July 4, 2011, he won his fifth-consecutive championship with 62 HDB. 2012 marked his sixth consecutive win, when Chestnut tied his own world record from 2009 by devouring 68 HDB. In 2013, Chestnut captured his seventh straight title, eating a total of 69 HDB, breaking his previous world record.

His theme music is “Baba O’Riley”, by The Who. It is played as he enters the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.