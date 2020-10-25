Johnny Galecki Net Worth 2020

Actor Johnny Galecki has been the star of two of television’s most recognized comedies. Johnny got his break playing David Healy the shy, sensitive and artistic teen who was a heartthrob on Roseanne. After doing several independent films and television guest roles Johnny was cast in the Big Bang. Both comedies have amassed a large fan following but his character Leonard Hofstadter earns him the most money. In it’s 7th season he is reportedly paid $2 million per season. His net worth in 2013 is $9 million.

Before getting his big break on Roseanne Galecki was born in Germany on a U.S. Army base. His father was in the armed forces but retired when he was Johnny was 3 years. He moved the family to Chicago where he grew up with his brother and sister. As a kid his parents realized he had a knack for entertaining people. He made a promise to his mother at 4 years old that he was going to be a star and “not when I grow up.” Chicago was the perfect city to help him explore his options. His parents took him on a series of auditions. Little Johnny was developing a reputation as a kid landing dozens of roles in local theaters. At 15 he got his big break as Rusty Griswald in a Christmas Vacation alongside Chevy Chase. As a teenager Galecki lost his father who died in an accident.

His mother moved back to Chicago while the 15 year old Johnny still lived in LA on his own. He was under a contract for a television series “American Dreamer”. Just two years later he was hand picked by actress Roseanne Barr for a guest role on the series which turned into David Healy, Sarah Gilbert’s on screen boyfriend.