R&B singer K Michelle has seen her career and personal life crumble to ashes and built back up with fire. The soulful songstress finally had a chance to share her story with millions on the most popular reality series, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, on VH1.

Being featured on the series for the first two seasons has allowed K Michelle to rebuild her career and fans finally get a chance to hear her speak her truth. She left the show for two seasons to spread her wings dropping her debut album V.S.O.P in 2013. The album debuted at number 1 on the R&B/Soul Charts and sold over 150,000 copies the first week beyond sales expectations. After 3 album releases K is back at the trash talking, drama stirring that got her millions of new fans and followers. Earning $500K to return to the show bringing her net worth to $5 million.

Birth name: Kimberly Michelle Pat

Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee

Net Worth: $5 Million

LHHATL Salary: $500,000

K Michelle was born Kimberly Michelle Pat in Memphis Tennessee. Subsequently she dated a man nicknamed Memphitz who was hired to navigate her musical career. Memphitz worked in artist development at Jive Records and was responsible for helping K develop her sound and image. She was signed to the label in 2008 and dropped her several singles to build anticipation for her debut release. Songs “Fakin It” “I Just Can’t Do This” and “How Many Times” made minimal appearances on the radio but managed to chart on the Billboard Charts. It wasn’t enough to satisfy Jive who dropped her in 2011.

Prior to her departure from Jive K Michelle claims her mentor and ex-boyfriend Memphitz had physically abused her. She also claims the money that was given to develop her career he spent on his clothes and cars. Memphtiz denies the allegations. In 2012 K Michelle made her television debut on the hit series Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. She was listed as a main character and paid $50K in the first season. That same year she was sought out by several record companies including Warner Bros. and Atlantic. Both labels saw a strong growth in her fan base from the popularity of the series.

Atlantic won the bidding war in the end. She signed a 3 album deal for $3 million in 2012. The label also advised she leave the series due to the negative impressions she was leaving on viewers due to her physical and verbal altercations with cast members. But Mona Scott Young and VH1 producers offered K Michelle a deal for $200K to join the cast of the original Love & Hip Hop. She later stared in her own reality series K Michelle My Life, and after two seasons she stirring things back with Karlie Redd and the gang.