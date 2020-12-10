Kate Upton Net Worth 2020

28 year old model Kate Upton is known for her blonde hair and curvy figure. The young model rose to international fame when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2011. Since then she has appeared on over 20 international magazine covers including GQ, Vogue Italia, British Vogue, Cosmopolitan and French Elle. It was her Vogue cover shot by Mario Testino titled American Dream Girl: How Kate Upton Become The Hottest Girl On Earth that drew even greater public attention. Kate Upton became the 4th most searched keyword term on Google in 2012. She was also named the second sexiest woman in the world according to a pole by AskMen.com. She had very public affairs with top athletes like Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander, Mark Sanchez of the New York Jets and most recently Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers. How much is model Kate Upton worth? How rich is Kate Upton? $7 million.

Upton was born St. Joseph Michigan. She had a pretty normal life growing up in Florida attending a Episcopal coeducational college-preparatory school. She has a cross tattoo on the side of her finger so she can be next to God at all times. Kate Upton enjoyed riding equestrian. She became very skilled at a young age receiving titles and honors such as becoming third overall on the APHA youth Top Twenty. She also won three APHA Reserve World Championships. Her modeling career began in 2008 when she was signed to Elite Model Management. Her first campaign was for handbag line Dooney & Burke. She made her acting debut in the film Tower Heist featuring comedian Eddie Murphy. Upton was 20 at the time of her legendary Sports Illustrated cover and since then she says most men who hit on her were married. “I felt like I was their bachelor present or something. I’m not a toy, I’m a human. I’m not here to be used. I am a grown woman, and you need to figure your s**t out’ she told Elle magazine in 2013. She felt terrible about herself for a solid month following release of the magazine. It was the key to her sudden success. She is currently filming “The Other Woman” with Cameron Diaz in New York.