Kathy Wakile Net Worth 2020

Birthday: October 4th 1965

Birthplace: Wayne, New Jersey

Husband: Richard “Richie” Wakile

Children: Victoria & Joseph

Net Worth:$1 million

Franchise: Real Housewives of New Jersey

Occupation: Cook

Ethnicity: Italian American

Cousin: Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice

Kathy Wakile was introduced to the cast of Real Housewives New Jersey in season 3. Wakile is the cousin of co-star Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Now in it’s 5th season the show has picked up some of Bravo’s highest ratings. Wakile earns $100 thousand per season. Before filming the series Kathy was a housewife to her husband Rich and their children Joseph and Victoria who will be going away to college to become a nurse. Victoria also had a brain tumor removed when she was only 12 years old. She and her husband of Lebanese descent have been married for 20 years. Rich has been the sole bread winner of the family he works in the real estate business buying and flipping several properties selling them for almost double their worth in and around Patterson New Jersey. He also works in retail gasoline resolving issues with dealer gasoline orders and suppliers.

Kathy is looking to expand her responsibilities outside of being a housewife since her children are becoming adults. Kathy’s husband has invested over $100K in helping her launch a catering business. It will all center around her famous cannoli. She currently has a jewelry line and food line called Dolci Della Dea sold on her website.