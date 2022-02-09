How to Keep Puppy from Destroying your Floors During House Training

So, you’ve just got a new puppy and new flooring. Now it is sinking in (literally speaking) that the combination of the two is not a match made in heaven. One thing is for sure and for certain, when pups are being potty trained, accidents will happen.

Even if it isn’t brand new, who wants stained floors? Read on to find out some furbulous ways to protect your floors and emergency cleanup solutions…just in case.

Problems Pups Can Create for Flooring

Potty issues aren’t the only woes your wee one inflicts upon flooring. Digging with his nails can cause deep scratches that are difficult to repair. Furthermore, some breeds are chewers and have been known to chew everything from slippers to hardwood flooring. Being prepared is key. The more you know about the possible “adventures” that await you, the better you can prevent them.

Keep in mind that the softer your type of wood is on your flooring, the easier it will scratch and stain. If you’ve not yet gotten your flooring or are planning to replace it, harder woods are a better option for pup parents. Get more maintenance tips at ChestnutFlooring.ca

Behavioral Issues

Pups can be emotional. Some have separation anxiety, especially certain breeds that tend to be attached at the hips, like Basset Hounds. Your dog may intentionally do things he knows is naughty, like scratch up your floor while you are away. Keeping him in his crate or off the floor is highly recommended.

If your dog is digging, let him know the behavior is not acceptable by correcting him in a non-threatening voice. Use words he can understand, such as “no digging.” Keeping his toenails clipped is wise too. It is vital that he knows you are the alpha, the boss, and not him.

Keeping your dog calm is imperative. Take him for frequent walks so his energy level doesn’t get out of control. Speak to him in a comforting tone of voice when you are leaving and when you return so that he doesn’t get riled up.

Expectations

Letting your pup know what’s expected of him is part of the training process. Be sure he is aware when you are not happy with what he is doing or what he has done. Likewise, lavish him with praise when he is a good boy. Above all else, it is up to you to put him outdoors or walk him when he is bounding with energy in order to prevent your home from being destroyed. Pups will be pups.

Potty Training and Your Flooring

Potty accidents are the most common complaint among puppy owners. A puddle or pile on your hardwood flooring could ruin it, so follow the guidelines below and if they do occur, treat them as suggested as soon as possible.

Doggie Diapers

Talk about “pampering” your pup. Just as diapers keep moisture from escaping from baby’s behinds, puppy diapers work in the same way. Both male and female diapers are available. The soft, breathable layers gather like baby diapers, providing comfort and security.

Dog diapers are the ultimate solution to accidents in between trips outside…but, ONLY if he doesn’t chew them off. Not only is it dangerous for pups to knawel on the material, it makes a huge mess. While pup pampers may work well for supervised indoor time, they obviously aren’t the ultimate solution. You’ll find doggie diapers online and in pet supply stores.

Puppy Potty Pads

Another type of puppy potty pads are on the market too, but these are laid on the floor. The waterproof training pads are designed to absorb liquid in order to protect your flooring. Unless you plan to line your entire home with them, you’ll need to train your pup to pee or poop on the pads, preferably a back-up emergency plan to be incorporated when he can’t “hold it” long enough to get outdoors to do his business or for use when you aren’t home to let him out. Puppy potty pads are sold at pet stores. You can also order them online.

Setting Boundaries

Another approach to preventing accidents is to keep your pup off of your hardwood flooring unless you are there with him. Especially when he’s home alone, you can kennel him in his crate or block off the area with wood flooring with a baby gate.

Puppy Potty Training Tips

Successfully potty training your dog is the ultimate goal. That doesn’t mean he won’t have an accident here or there, but it will ensure they’ll be less frequent. Here are some tail-wagging tip to consider when training is in session:

Read up on dog training techniques.

Take your pup out as frequently as possible and make sure he produces when he is there, if possible,

Reward your pup with treats and/or praise for a job well done in his potty place.

Give him water sparingly when he is going to be home alone or you are going to be indisposed.

Keep potty pads down when you are out of pocket and can’t take him out.

Keep training positive.

Doggie Damage Control

Prevention is always the best approach, but when that doesn’t do the trick, it’s helpful to know remedies for patching up the damage. Here are some helpful hints that come in handy when having a hound around:

If your dog pees or poops on your wood floor, clean it up as quickly as possible. Both can stain and even bleach your floor. Accidents on some woods turn them black. Clean up the mess immediately. Urine contains acid and is comprised of salt crystals which ruin wood flooring surfaces. The alkaline in urine corrodes wood. Furthermore…it stinks! Blot urine with a paper towel. Apply a small amount of vinegar to the area to clean and quickly wipe it up. Leaving it on may bleach out the wood. Don’t use ammonia or ammonia-based cleaning solutions as it will attract your pup back to the area. Enzyme-powered cleaners are highly effective at removing the chemicals in the waste that damage flooring but it is best to use a mild solution or one that has been diluted to prevent discoloration.

Stubborn stains may change the color of your wood flooring. If that happens,

you may need to lightly sand the area and reapply stain and a finish.

For scratches, if you have a finish on your floor, it is possible the scratch is only surface deep. In that event, going over the top with a light layer of finish may repair it. You may or may not need to sand the area a tad. Keep a furniture scratch remover pen handy in the color that matches your type of wood flooring, like walnut or pecan. If the scratches go below the finish into the wood, apply it over the scratched areas and lightly wipe it off. If that doesn’t work, you can try the liquid version of tinted polish. You may need to sand the spot and reapply stain and finish to your floor.

If you don’t have a finish on your flooring, you may want to consider one so that dog destruction doesn’t complete destroy the wood. Finishes act as protectors. A matte or satin finish is the best choice since high gloss may create an even bigger problem as it shows marks and stains more.

Fido on Your Flooring

Don’t let worrying about your wood flooring keep you from enjoying the joy of the glorious dog days you get to spend with him. With the information above and some you dig up on your own, your new pup should be a real treat.