Kratom Tea vs Kratom Powder – 2021 Guide

Both Kratom tea and powder are the various forms you can take Kratom. With tea, you have to cook it as coffee, and while with kratom powder, there is the freedom of choosing how to take it. Those are just simple differences. Let’s get to know more about how the two are similar and what makes them different, plus what is best for you.

Kratom tea

Over the years, Kratom tea has gained popularity, and its use has spread worldwide for its stimulant effects and pain-relieving properties. The tea is made from Kratom leaves that have been brewed. Making it is just as simple as making regular tea. However, some people may prefer adding other ingredients to bring out different tastes or effects. You can add sweeteners of your choice; other people prefer adding a little bit of lemon juice. Some even mix it with ingredients like turmeric, black pepper, or chamomile tea increase the effects of Kratom.

Benefits of Kratom tea

Kratom tea has a great taste because you can add ingredients like; lemon, honey, sugar, flavored syrups, or vanilla almond milk. Without a doubt, the taste of Kratom tea is more bearable than that of Kratom powder.

There are numerous ingredients you can add to Kratom tea to increase its effects. For example, you could add chamomile tea, which is a natural relaxant. The chamomile tea will lengthen the effects of Kratom tea, particularly one made from red strain leaves. White strain Kratom leaves will produce the opposite effect. Furthermore, a combination of black pepper and turmeric will increase the Kratom’s efficiency when taken one hour before ingestion of Kratom.

Naturally, Kratom tea soothes your nerves and has a calming effect on your body. Much like coffee drinking, your body relaxes awesomely well when you take a hot cup of Kratom tea. Kratom tea will offer you great relief, especially after a long, hectic day. Also, when taking Kratom tea, you are less likely to experience nausea.

Based on frequent users’ experiences and judgments, Kratom tea gives you a quicker onset of its effects. For example, you feel pain relief shortly after ingestion. However, these opinions are not backed by scientific research.

Low doses of Kratom in tea produce a stimulant effect and make you more alert. Higher doses relieve your pain just like morphine does and also treats coughs and diarrhea. Too high doses cause sedative effects and may even cause you to lose consciousness.

Disadvantages of Kratom tea

On the downside, Kratom tea will take you quite some time to make it. It would be best if you got to your kitchen, boil some water, get the right amount of Kratom leaves, and put them in the water. You also need to determine the right type and amount of ingredient that you would like to add.

Boiling water at a hundred degrees Celsius will kill most alkaloids, thus reducing the Kratom’s value. You will only experience minimal effects as the alkaloids are the components that bring about the Kratom results.

Taking Kratom tea on a full stomach will reduce the strength of its effect on your body. Also, a full stomach will slow down the time it takes for you to feel the full effects of the Kratom as compared to an empty stomach.

Too much and continuous taking of Kratom tea back to back may cause unnecessary side effects such as nausea and headaches. It is highly advisable to use Kratom once a day and with lower doses at first. It is better to take caution than to act rashly.

Kratom powder

Kratom powder is a famous remedy for high blood pressure, diarrhea, coughing, and diabetes, not to mention its stimulant effects. Kratom powder comes from Kratom leaves that have been dried then ground. Manufacturers can further make the powder into pills. There is a famous way of taking Kratom in powder form known as toss and wash. It merely involves taking the powder through your mouth, taking water then swallowing. Despite Kratom being legal in many countries globally, many people are still interested in what form of the product is the safest.

Benefits of Kratom powder

Generally, the toss and wash method, which is directly ingesting the Kratom, produces more potent effects than taking Kratom tea. Kratom powder is consumed raw; this means that you will experience its full initial effects.

Kratom powder can be sprinkled and stirred into soft foods, such as oatmeal and many other cereal bowls. This is a simpler and better way of ingesting you as you will not necessarily feel its naturally bitter taste. You can also swallow it together with juices of various flavors. This will give you a better taste, and at the same time, none of Kratom’s alkaloids will be lost.

Kratom contains numerous alkaloids, most of which are responsible for the effects it produces on your body. Taking Kratom in powder form guarantees that no alkaloids will be lost. You will experience its full effect as the stomach directly absorbs the alkaloids.

Disadvantages of Kratom powder

When directly ingested, the taste of Kratom powder is very bitter and quite unbearable. This taste is very discouraging and may even prevent you from taking the herb at all. Sadly, You can do nothing much to change its flavor in this form.

You are more likely to experience nausea when you take Kratom. There is a limit to the amount of plant cellulose your stomach can withstand. Too much plant matter in Kratom powder may lead to a feeling of nausea to the user.

Using Kratom powder twice during the same day will weaken its effects; for example, pain relief will not be as powerful as the first time you used it. Some people may tend to use more Kratom to be relieved from pain again. Such a practice is highly discouraged because too much use of the herb on the same day will cause your body to be tolerant of it.

Final verdict!

It all depends on what you prefer. Depending on the dose, Kratom tea has a range of effects. You could make a cold or warm brew to get the full impact and an excellent taste for minimal alkaloid loss in Kratom tea. On the other hand, despite its bitter taste, Kratom powder will give you the full experience of its effects as it is raw.

If you do not like the extra effort of brewing tea, go for the Kratom powder. If you value good taste, go for the Kratom tea. It is also highly recommendable that you ensure that Kratom is legal in your country before purchasing it, as it is illegal in a few countries. It is also advisable that as a beginner, you start with a lower dosage as Kratom is a herb whose effects have not been established scientifically.