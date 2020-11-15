7 Lawn & Garden Equipment Every Household Needs To Have in 2020

During the lockdown, the only place where most of us could get our daily dose of fresh air was in our backyards. With enough time to do so, many people have started taking care of their gardens more.

Since the process of keeping your lawn and garden in their optimal condition can be extremely relaxing, it’s no wonder it’s becoming increasingly popular among homeowners. Besides that, we all love to see a well-kept backyard, don’t we?

Of course, to be able to do it properly, you’ll need to equip yourself properly. In this article, we’ll list all the necessary tools for gardening and lawn maintenance to help you keep your yard green and beautiful.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Number 1: A simple shovel

Without a good old shovel at your disposal, gardening is almost unimaginable. If you want to plant anything in order to beautify your outdoor space, you’ll need to start digging.

Of course, just because it’s a simple tool, doesn’t mean you should get the first one you see at the supply shop. Digging is not an easy task and getting a low-quality shovel will only make it even harder. So, instead of that, look for shovels with ergonomic designs, and ensure they’re made of quality materials. You want your shovels to be durable and sturdy, so you don’t have to replace them all the time.

Number 2: A lawnmower

Yes, lawnmowers are expensive. Still, without one, there’s no way to maintain your lawn properly. Make sure to get the top-quality lawn mower to ensure the best results. Cheap and low-quality lawn mowers can do more harm than good to your lawn by damaging the grass. They can even damage your soil if not handled properly, so don’t hesitate to spend a bit more on a lawnmower.

Of course, if a trusty lawn mower is something you simply cannot afford at this moment, the best course of action is to hire a professional lawn mowing and gardening service such as likemowing.com.au.

Number 3: Gardening gloves

Protecting your hands and skin from dirt, injury, or any type of chemicals while you’re gardening is of the utmost importance. Therefore, you must get a pair of gardening gloves, preferably the ones made of leather.

Of course, there are other types of gloves that can be used for landscaping, depending on the difficulty of the task. You can use synthetic gloves for small tasks that include handling dry materials, for example.

Whatever the case, don’t forget to protect your hands and your skin while you’re working in your garden. Also, if you’re planning on working during a particularly sunny day, remember to apply sunscreen and stay away from the direct sunlight as much as you can.

Number 4: A garden hose

If you want your garden to look healthy and green, you’ll obviously have to water your plants regularly. So, make sure to invest in a durable garden hose. Always go rubber, and make sure it’s as durable as it can be since you don’t want to waste any water.

Also, consider the size of the hose, as you don’t want it to be too short if you have a large lawn. You can find these at your local gardening supplies shop, or perhaps order one on Amazon.

Other than that, make sure to check how much water do your plants need, since overdoing it can be even worse than watering too little. You can find a lot of useful advice online, especially if you join a gardening community.

Number 5: Buckets

Buckets are simple tools that have many different uses, and they’re an essential piece of equipment for any gardener. They’re great for carrying items, disposing of waste, even watering the plants!

When choosing which buckets to buy, we advise you to go plastic. While buckets made from metal may seem like a sturdier choice, we all know that metal and water don’t mix well. Luckily, plastic cannot corrode!

Of course, make sure to get heavy-duty ones with quality handles, especially if you plan on carrying heavy items in them. Other than that, some come with printed measurements, which can be incredibly useful for carrying liquids.

Number 6: Pruners

Pruners are an essential tool for keeping your plants happy and growing. So, if you have small trees or bushes inside of your garden, don’t forget to get a pruner! You’ll need to cut those branches, to keep your plants from looking messy. Other than that, regular trimming will keep your plants healthier.

Pruners come in many sizes, so get the ones that fit your needs the most. Look for a sharp and durable pruner that’s made of steel. Remember to be safe when working with them, so you don’t accidentally hurt yourself.

Number 7: Rakes

Another essential gardening tool, rakes can help you clean your lawn from leaves and dead branches. We all know how our garden gets during the autumn season, and keeping it from getting messy is impossible without proper rakes. For these kinds of tasks, you should get the light leaf rakes. On the other hand, for tougher jobs such as moving soil, you should consider getting a heavier steel rake.

Whatever you do, don’t forget to grab a pair of rakes for your garden! They will simplify the maintenance process in a major way, and they’re extremely affordable.

The bottom line

All in all, keeping your lawn and garden in their best condition is almost impossible without proper gardening equipment. Of course, a lot of it depends on your specific situation: types of plants inside of your garden, the weather conditions in your area, the size of your lawn, and many other factors. Still, the tools listed in this article are essential for almost every garden, so don’t forget to include them in your gardening toolkit!

Lastly, if you’re not prepared to spend a substantial amount of time and effort into maintaining your lawn and garden, you should consider hiring a professional gardening service. It can even be more cost-effective than doing it yourself, as the professionals have the necessary tools and experience to do the job properly.