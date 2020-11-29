Lil Mo Net Worth 2020

R&B Divas franchise is expanding with the new season filmed in Los Angeles. The cast features Dawn Richards, Kelly Price, Chante Moore and Lil Mo. Each cast member is reportedly earning between $100,000 to $125,000 for their first season. The contract includes a $20,000 bonus to film the reunion special which is set to air in August. With a decent pay it looks like each of these women who have been out of the spotlight will be gaining not only a steady salary but a new group of fans. Lil Mo’ has to support her four children Jonah Maddox Phillip Bryant, Justin McKenzie Phillip, God’iss Stone and her oldest Heaven Love’on Stone.

R&B singer Lil Mo made her claim to fame with the breakout hit Super Woman. The female empowerment record soared to the top of the charts peaking at number #9 on Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Charts. But her music career slowly dissolved following the release of her sophomore release Meet The Girl Next Door and her collaboration with rapper Fabolous on Can’t Let You Go. She struggled with album sales of her next efforts and was forced to release her record Pain and Paper and P.S. I Love Me under her own independent label. But with little success Lil Mo went on a musical hiatus.

In 2013 she signed on to join he cast of TV One’s R&B Divas. The move she hopes will further her career as she pushes to return to music. Because of her sudden popularity on the series TV One has proposed a plan for a Lil Mo spin off continuing her $100,000 salary which might earn her even more from marketing and branding her name!

While Mo doesn’t consider herself a diva she is looking forward to getting back into music after taking such a long hiatus. She still remains close with her cousin Fabolous. The two are rumored to be hitting the studio again for a musical reunion. She is also hoping to reunite with Missy Elliot. The music producer has always been an intricate part of Mo’s career since the beginning and the two have developed a strong chemistry which translates into Mo’s greatest singles.

Lil Mo Biography Wiki Children

Cynthia Loving was born in Washington D.C. in 1978. She was raised in Long Island but because of her mother and father’s active duty in the military she was constantly moving around. Lil Mo began her career behind the scenes. Following her record deal with Elecktra records she worked with rapper and music producer Missy Elliot. Mo wrote songs for 3LW, Toni Braxton, Blackstreet, Next and Keith Sweat. But her breakout came in 1999 when Missy featured her on the track Hot Boyz. The song reached the top 10 Billboard 100 and garnered Lil Mo heavy attention from fans and music critics.

Murder Inc CEO Irv Gotti and rapper Ja Rule spotted her potential and signed her own to write songs for their label. In 2001 she was featured on the label’s hit’s I Cry with Ja Rule and Put It On Me. But she and Ja had a falling out which subsequently led to the label shelving her album and releasing Ashanti’s single Foolish. The feud went on for over a decade before the two reunited.

With her new found success she was able to quickly release her debut album Based On A True Story without the help of Ja Rule who had recorded several songs on her album. Those tracks were discarded and left off the album’s track list due to their feud. Her single Super Woman Pt II featured her cousin Fabolus who was also picking up a lot of attention and radio airplay. The single and music video were both hits getting large airplay on the radio and on video stations MTV and BET appearing on 106th and Park and TRL.

She met her first husband Al Stone in her hometown of D.C. She started a conversation with him while he was pumping gas and the two went on their first day that same night. The couple also got engaged 2 months later and in August of 2001 they were married. The following year Lil Mo was pregnant with their first child Heaven Love’on Stone.

On her second album Meet The Girl Next Door she dedicated her single 4Ever to her daughter Heaven. The song featured Fabolus and reached the top 40 on Billboard Hot 100 and number 9 on the Hip Hop/R&B Charts. The following year she became pregnant with she and Al’s second daughter God’iss Love Stone. But months after giving birth in 2005 she filed for divorce from Al.

Lil Mo was released from her contract with Elektra Records when the label consolidated with Atlantic records. She dropped Pain and Paper on her own label. The record sales were extremely low selling less than 100,000 copies. In 2009 she began working on her follow up but the album was put on hold when she got re-married to Phillip Bryant and the couple had their son Justin McKenzie Phillip in 2009. She and her husband Phillip Bryant, Gospel recording artist, moved to Maryland.

In 2011 she returned from her hiatus with another album P.S. I Love Me featuring songs with Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard and rapper Maino. But she once again failed to promote this album due to the pregnancy of her son Jonah-Maddox Phillip Bryant.