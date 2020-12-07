Lilly Ghalichi Net Worth 2020

Shahs of Sunset salary $50,000 for season 2

Age 30

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Season 3 Salary: $100K

Net Worth: $3 Million

The newest addition to Bravo’s breakout hit Shahs of Sunset, Lilly Ghalichi. She’s a petite, lace front wig wearing fashionista who’s waist line is as small as her brain size. Well not really, Lilly is well educated and comes from a Persian family of lawyers and doctors. She was born and raised in Houston Texas and moved to LA 8 years ago. Lilly has stated that her experience in law school for three years was a rough one. She remembers many nights she would fall asleep crying thinking it would never be over with the work load. While going to Law School she decided to drop out to follow her love and passion for fashion. She start a swimsuit line. Her favorite designer is Herve Leger. She has a wardrobe full of designer wear but donates a majority of her worn clothing. She was still practicing law when she took a loan from her parents to open her own business.

Lilly has a lot going on with failing relationships, building her career, and struggling to form a friendship with the already established cast of Shahs of Sunset. It was an initial battle meeting the girls especially GG, who didn’t take a liking to Lilly whatsoever. Lilly is definitely the Persian Barbie and of course would have a lot of haters. She is also in a rocky relationship with a boyfriend of 10 years.

She claims she eats a ton of junk food and her LA apartment is filled with barbecue chips in the pantry. It’s ahrd to believe with a waist so tiny. But she maintains her figure with rigorous high interval workouts. She also doesn’t drink alcohol. Lilly currently lives on Sunset Blvd with a gorgeous view from her 1,000 square foot apartment.She lives alone with her dog Coconut. But she travels back and forth between Houston and Los Angeles.