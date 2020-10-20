Lyfe Jennings Net Worth 2020

Real Name: Chester Jermaine Jennings

Birthday: June 3, 1978

Birthplace: Toledo, Ohio

Children: Phoenix Jennings, Elijah Jennings, Liyah Jennings, Lyfe Michael Jennings

Spouse: Karlie Redd

Lyfe Jennings is a well known and respected R&B singer. His life struggles are on full display in his music which he doesn’t hesitate to bare his soul. With Grammy nominations and critically acclaimed music under his belt it was almost a shocker to find out Lyfe was dating reality star Karlie Redd.

Lyfe was featured on season 4 Love and Hip Hop Atlanta as Redd’s boyfriend. The relationship didn’t seem real to viewers since the two have careers on different ends of the spectrum and the don’t hang in the same circles. With Redd’s drama and mischief it was no surprise that Jennings was getting frustrated. His reaction to her behavior was caught on camera and fans quickly dismissed the relationship between the two. But apparently Lyfe Jennings proposed to Karlie. We’re not exactly sure of her response but it looks as though he really loves her.

Lyfe Jennings was born Chester Jermaine in Toledo Ohio. His stage name is a symbol of the time he spent in jail. In 1992 he was arrested for Arson and served a lengthy ten years behind bars. The experience in jail was enough to inspire to get out the streets. He grew up around people who made incarceration a career. But doing the right thing was almost impossible with the lack of funding for public education in Toledo, and the lack of jobs for those who served jail time. But fortunately for Lyfe he had a gift.

Following his lengthy jail time Lyfe appeared on the Apollo. His unique voice caught the attention of audience members and made him a favorite on the show. The positive crowd reaction seemed to resonate outside of Harlem and Lyfe’s buzz in the streets grew. He was motivated to move from Toledo to New York. His demo made the rounds and got him courted by dozens of label executives but Columbia had the right offer. They released his debut, Lyfe 268-192 (his inmate number), in August 2004. A year after its original release, the album was reissued with a new version of “Hypothetically,” featuring American Idol winner Fantasia added as a bonus track.

With continued success from more album releases it wasn’t enough to stay out of trouble. Lyfe Jennings did another prison stint for his actions in a 2008 domestic dispute and returned to music in October 2013 with Lucid, released on the Mass Appeal label. Like all of his previous studio releases, it peaked in the Top 10 of Billboard’s R&B chart. Tree of Lyfe, recorded primarily in his home studio, followed in June 2015. But now Lyfe is making a transition from the stage to television thanks to his girlfriend Karlie Redd. Mona Scott has paid him $10,000 per episode this season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. That check must definitely “Be Nice”