Mellody Hobson Net Worth 2020

President of Ariel Investments business woman Mellody Hobson recently married her fiance movie director George Lucas. The couple have been together since 2006. They announced their engagement earlier this year. The wedding ceremony was held of course on Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch in Marin County California. The ceremony was filled with celebrity guest including Oprah Winfrey, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola who did a reading. Former New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley walked the stunning bride down the aisle. We Are Young singer Janelle Monae served as the ceremony’s performer.

Born in Chicago Illinois Mellody is a well educated graduate of Princeton University. She is one of six children raised by a single mom. The first and only person in her family to graduate college. In 1991 she earned her Bachelor’s of Arts Degree from Woodrow Wilson’s School of Public Affairs. Hobson also serves on the board at the Chicago Public Education Fund. She’s a smart financial savvy and successful woman.