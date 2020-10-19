Melyssa Ford Net Worth 2020

Ethnicity: Russian, Barbadian, Norwegian

Birthday: November 7th

Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

College: York University

Net Worth: $50K

Former video vixen, model and television host Melyssa Ford joins the cast of Bravo’s new series Blood, Sweat and Heels. Ford is joined by a group of women trying to breakout in the entertainment industry in the cutthroat atmosphere of New York. It’s been a long journey for Ford following her modeling career. Her personal and career struggles have lead her to lose what fortune she had amassed wearing skimpy clothes on the covers of men’s magazines. Today she is only worth $50K. In the series she claimed she filed for bankruptcy. But after earning between $3,000-$5,000 for appearances and photo sessions what could have happened off camera to lead her to financial ruin? But she did manage to turn her life around and have a growing career in Real Estate. Like most in the industry this story is all to common.

Melyssa Savannah Ford was born in Drake’s hometown Toronto Canada November 7, 1976. She attended York University which is Canada’s third largest university. Ford claims her modeling career began when she was in college to help pay for education. During the span of her vixen career she’s done 20 music videos. Over a 5 year span of time that’s not a lot compared to modern vixens like Keshia Dior who’s done over 30 in 1 year. But back then she was earning $4,000 per day on 2 day video shoots so the money was much better. Melyssa’s first video was in 1997 for Glenn Lewis called “The Thing To Do”. Years after her career she’s made it clear that music videos are demeaning to women.

She also made television appearances landing hosting gigs for BET, and did appeared on countless men’s magazines. Ford crossed over from television and videos to maker her film debut in Turn It Up. The film was released in 2000 and stared Ja Rule, Jason Statham and Faith Evans. She also branded herself releasing calendars, fitness dvds, posters and more. Ford continued working in the entertainment industry getting hired on Sirius XM working with current Breakfast Club radio DJ Angela Yee.

At some point she grew tired of being a sex kitten and chose to invest the savings she had in building a real estate career. On an interview with the Breakfast Club she claims she felt like her image had been “beat up by the entertainment industry”.

During her successful modeling career her big a**, skinny waist, big boobs and pretty eyes was enough to have dozens of high profiled men courting her. Melyssa has dated rappers, ball players, businessmen and actors. Some of her most prolific relationships included Tyrese, music producer Bryan Michael-Cox, football player Kerry Rhodes and most recently Flo Rida. The two met while she was interviewing him at Sirius XM. The relationship was on again off again. The two had nothing in common and she says the relationship was “limited.” In 2011 they rekindles their relationship while he was dating model Eva Pigford from America’s Next Top Model. Eva had called Ford a gold digger in a previous interview saying he only got back with him because he was getting paper. But it was Flo Rida who had reached out to For on Facebook.

She claims that one of her relationships ended after she found a recorded video of her boyfriend sleeping with another woman. Who would cheat on Ford?

Melyssa was also approached to be on season 3 of Love & Hip Hop, the NY addition and then re-approached by Mona Scott and the VH1 producers to do season 4 which stars Peter Gunz, his baby momma Tara Wallace and his wife Amina Buddafly. But fortunately she turned down both offers despite a reported salary of $50K. Ford cites that she didn’t want to be coerced into unrealistic drama and become known for her love life. Blood, Sweat and Heels seems to be more fitting on Bravo Network which seems to portray her in a more real and life with emphasis on her developing real estate career. The show premiered with amazing ratings become Bravo’s highest rated debut out of all of their shows beating out Real Housewives of Atlanta, Married to Medicine and all the rest.