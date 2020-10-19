Mgk – Machine Gun Kelly Bad Boy’s Great White Hype Net Worth 2020

Machine Gun Kelly cover of Inked Magazine

23 year old rap sensation Machine Gun Kelly is named for his fast delivery and gritty lyrics being hailed by critics as one of the most underrated rappers in his generation. MGK is the freshest addition to Diddy’s ailing Bad Boy Records. As part of a growing initiative to rebuild his brand Diddy reached out to sign new talent. MGK was at the top of his list. The Cleveland native has proven to be a good investment. His debut album “Lace Up” debuted at number 4 on Billboard 200 proceeding the release of his platinum single “Wild Boy” featuring Waka Flocka Flame. He also has been featured in XXL. On December 14, 2011, Machine Gun Kelly was named the Hottest Breakthrough MC of 2011 by MTV. Branching outside of music he ventured into fashion inking a deal with Young and Reckless Clothing worth $100,000. In 2013 his net worth is $3 million.

Richard Colson Baker was born in Houston Texas but represents Cleveland where he grew up. He was introduced to rap music while attending a black public school. MGK fell in love with DMX who he mimics his gritty style of writing after. It was a fateful appearance on Showtime at the Apollo which lead to several wins and acknowledgement by music producers. Baker first started to gain exposure when he was featured on MTV2’s Sucker Free Freestyle, where he freestyled numerous verses from his “Chip Off The Block” single. In February 2010, he released his debut mixtape 100 Words and Running.

In March 2011 he participated in his first SXSW show in Austin, Texas. At the SXSW show he was approached by Sean Combs who signed him to a joint venture with Interscope Records that same year worth $1 million. He dropped his first single Wild Boy with Waka Flocka Flame followed by Invincible which was featured in the national advertisement for HTC ReZound as well as the official theme song of WrestleMania XXVIII and WWE also used the song to highlight John Cena. It also became the theme song for Thursday night NFL in 2012. The young rapper is known for his outlandish behavior on stage and off which has lead to several arrest and a growing hospital bill. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a show they’ll never forget on Friday when his porn star girlfriend pulled down his pants and performed oral sex on him while on stage. The incident went down in Dallas on Friday at the Monroe Lounge, and was captured on video. MGK was arrested for disorderly conduct following a brawl with a night club bouncer. He was later sued by the bouncer William Long who claims MGK used a liquor bottle as a weapon to slice his finger during a massive bar brawl back in January