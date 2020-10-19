Miley Cyrus Net Worth In 2020

If 2000 was the year of Y2K than 2013 and beyond belongs to music’s highest star Miley Cyrus. The twenty something was social media’s most talked about topic. Her personal life, music and career was the headline for over 30 magazine covers. With a shocking MTV Video Music Award performance, her first number 1 single and over 250,000 albums sold it’s no wonder that Miley earned over $60 million in 2013 alone. Her net worth is estimated to be $160 million by the end of 2020 and with such a strong surge and fandom behind her Cyrus could become the highest and most influential celebrity of the decade.

This former Hannah Montana star can’t be tamed. Destiny Hope Cyrus was born November 23rd 1992 in Nashville Tennesse with father Billy Ray Cyrus and god mother Dolly Parton. She was such a happy child she was nicknamed smiley which was later abbreviated to Miley. She spent time growing up in Canada while her father starred in the television series Doc which she had her first role. It wouldn’t be long before she would become a star in her own right.

Miley with her acting and singing skills beat out thousands of other girls who auditioned for the lead in Disney Series Hannah Montana. She portrayed normal teenager Miley Stewart and her alter ego Hannah Montana. Her real life father also landed a part so the entire family relocated to Los Angeles.

Hannah Montana was a hit after it’s 2006 premiere. It soon became one of cable tv’s highest rated series. Disney capitalized on it’s success by negotiating multiple television, music and movie deals with her. As the shows title character Miley performed many of the songs on the show’s soundtrack which debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200. The next year during the second season she was introduced to listeners as an artist separate from her character. A double disc was released with songs from Miley Cyrus and her character Hannah Montana. Soon she took ehr pop tunes on road with opening acts like the Jonas Brothers. The Best of Both Worlds tour was captured released as a 3D movie in 2008. Best of Both World’s concert broke box office charts while the album peaked at number 3.

In 2008 Miley Cyrus’ career hit a road bump. The 15 year old recieved criticism for Vanity Fair shots that were deemed inappropriate for her age by parents and fans. Despite the incident she reached number 1 again with the pop break out hit 7 Things. Later that year she began work on Hannah Montana’s 3rd season and lent her voice to Disney’s animated film Bolt. She recieved a Golden Globe nomination for co-writing the movie’s theme song I Thought I Lost You.

2009 was another big year. After releasing her autobiography Cyrus came out on top at the box office with Hannah Montana the movie. Her success continued with the Time of Our Lives EP featuring Party in The USA which was her highest charting single till that point. Prior to the release she straddled the line between teen and adult with her racy Teen Choice Awards performance. She also branched out into fashion designing clothes with Max Azria for Wal-Mart. The next few months saw Cyrus contribute to several charity singles then embark on an international tour.

She had another Box office hit with the 2010 romantic drama The last Song. During filming she met her real life boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. Next she reached Billboard success again with the top 3 single I Can’t Be Tamed. She also starred in Hannah Montana’s final season. But her image was tainted when a photo was released of her smoking a bong. She maintained she was smoking a legal substance. She went on the Gypsy Heart Tour, a guest hosting spot on SNL, and a small role on Two and A Half Men. Cyrus was in another film So Undercover while filming her upcoming fourth album.

