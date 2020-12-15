Monica Lewinsky Net Worth 2020

She has been described as a Bimbo, a stalker and a seductress. In her own words she describes herself as loyal, loving and compassionate but her image and reputation was forever tarnished with revelations of her affair with Bill Clinton. For the past decade Monica Lewisnky has been forced to reveal aspects of her relationship with the former president of the United States Bill Clinton. She had just turned 22 when she met Bill Clinton and is now 39.

Monica was born and raised in an affluent neighborhood in Beverly Hills. Her parent’s relationship was dissolving in front of her eyes as a child. Her mother and father got divorced when she was 14 and as a teen she struggled to build a relationship with her father who became estranged. As a coping method Monica was extremely active in school. She loved the arts and performed lead roles in several school plays and musicals. But her excellent academics and extracurricular activities weren’t enough to keep her out of trouble. Although her affair with Bill Clinton didn’t happen until she was 22 prior to that she had her first experience with a married man at only 18 while she was in high school.

She had an affair with Andy Bleiler a man who was her high school teacher. She struggled with personal insecurities because of her weight. Lewinsky was an overweight teen in the imaged obsessed culture of Beverly Hills. Bleiler was the first male in her life who made her feel special. Her relationship with him was a replacement for the void her father left.

She continued her affair with him for 5 years while attending Lewis and Clark College in Portland Oregon. Lewinsky came to Washington D.C. as an intern. Her driving motivation was to get away from Andy Bleiler. But she found a new obsession when she met the President of the United States. They had briefly met during several occasions and made intense eye contact and an attraction grew.

November 15th, 1995 the Government is shut down and the interns take on greater responsibility in the White House. That day she found herself alone in the office with Bill Clinton. She lifted the back of her jacket and showed the President of the United States her thong underwear. Between 1995 and 1997 she alleges she had nine sexual affairs with Clinton. The scandal was revealed by Linda Trip who was a former co-worker with Lewinsky. Trip had recorded several phone conversation of Lewinsky detailing her affairs with Clinton. Tripp gave the tapes to Kenneth Starr who was building another case against Clinton in the Whitewater controversy.

A trove of items once owned or gifted by Monica Lewinsky, including a black negligee and a letter signed by President Bill Clinton, is being auctioned online, Nate D. Sanders Auctions announced Monday June 24th 2013.