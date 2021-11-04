6 Most Popular Online Payment Methods in 2021

Online payment methods have become popular these days. Now, people prefer speedy transactions and convenience. All thanks to technology, you have plenty of options regarding online payment services. If you are confused about which one you should choose, you have come to the right place. We will discuss some platforms that provide reliable online payment services.

Have you ever thought about how technology has transformed people’s lives? Now, people can do different tasks just by sitting at their homes. They need two things- a stable internet connection and a device. Shopping, transferring money, booking tickets, etc., have become more convenient than before. But some people still hesitate while paying online. It is because they think it’s pretty risky. The reality is entirely different. Digital wallets are safe and secure. You will never have to face issues while transferring or paying through the digital wallet.

You might have seen people using digital wallets for cryptocurrencies. They are beneficial in storing virtual currencies. The best thing is you can also utilize your digital coins as you want through the wallet. Crypterium is one of the best crypto wallets that you can use for storing and buying different cryptocurrencies. You will never regret using it for this purpose.

We know you want to learn about suitable digital payment methods. So, let’s dive deeper into the same without any further delay.

What are the top online payment methods?

Here is a list of the top digital payment methods-

1. PayPal:

PayPal comes first on the list because it is a perfect platform for everyone. All the transactions are smooth and speedy. So, you don’t have to wait for so long to complete the payment.

The process of signing up and creating an account is straightforward, even for beginners. If we talk about security, PayPal is the best company that offers secure transactions. So far, there have not been any severe problems releasing security. You will be astonished to know that there are more than 254 million PayPal users in the world. This number will continue to grow in the future as well.

International payments are also possible within just a few clicks. You might have to pay a fee for every transaction. But it will be worth it. So, we can say that PayPal has everything one could ever ask for.

2. Amazon Pay:

Amazon Pay is another top online payment method in the world. Amazon is itself an established brand. That is why you can trust this platform for paying virtually. You can use your Amazon Pay account to make various transactions. From transferring money to paying money for shopping. You will get all the options within their platform.

Not only retailers but also customers can benefit from this payment method. Why? Because the experience one gets with using Amazon Pay is pretty impressive. There will be no delays or problems during the processing of a transaction. High speed is one of the things that attracts people towards it. Many people use Amazon Pay for their day-to-day tasks. You can also consider it without blinking an eye.

3. eBay Managed Payments:

eBay Managed Payments is suitable for people who don’t like to go through a long process while paying money online. You don’t have to do other things before preparing to send money.

Nothing will benefit you as much as this platform if you sell products on an eBay account. You can get all your money within a short period if you consider using Managed Payments. Another great thing about this service is that your customers can select from other payment options like Google Pay, credit and debit cards, Paypal, etc., on a single website.

4. Google Pay:

Google Pay is a well-known platform for online transactions. People all over the globe trust Google Pay because of its reliability. This platform provides many options regarding online payments to users. The service is free of cost for everyone. You don’t have to spend your money on creating your account. So, you can enjoy transferring or receiving money digitally from any part of the world. Sometimes, people worry about the money they have transferred through online mode. With Google Pay, you get excellent security options so that no one can create problems.

If you store your cards or other options on Google Pay, you can conveniently use any of them whenever you like. It also allows keeping gift cards, discounts, offers, loyalty cards and utilizing them whenever needed. Therefore, Google Pay is considered a perfect platform for online transactions.

5. Apple Pay:

As the name suggests, only Apple users can use this platform for payments. Apple Pay is already popular among people because of its high-quality services. The process of transferring or sending money digitally through Apple Pay is straightforward to understand. Even if you are using it for the first time, you won’t struggle a lot. You can read everything on the web before using the same to learn some essential things.

Apple Pay is unique, fast, and impressive in many ways. Sometimes, online payments take longer than enough. But if you consider using this service, there won’t be any delays because of the speed.

You might be wondering how much money you have to spend to get it. Well, the good news is that this service is free for Apple users. It doesn’t matter if you are a retailer or a customer. Apple Pay is beneficial for everyone.

6. Digital currencies:

You might have already been familiar with various cryptocurrencies. They are best for investments and earning profits. But now, you can also use them for other purposes like shopping, booking tickets, and more. The only problem with cryptocurrencies is that their value fluctuates from time to time. So, you have to be very careful while using them.

The Bottom Line

We hope now you know that there are plenty of options regarding online payment methods. All the above options are reliable enough to consider. But still, you must research well before selecting a platform to avoid any problems.