4 Most Profitable Movies Made in The Past 10 Years

Movies have been a staple in our culture since the dawn of cinema. We flock to theaters, buy new releases on VOD or stream them online, and discuss them with friends and family. And while we might think that movies are just entertainment, they can actually be quite profitable as well. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most profitable movies made in the past 10 years. We'll discuss what made these films successful and also examine their box office numbers from around the world to get an idea of how much money they actually made. So, if you're curious about which films raked in the most cash over the last decade, read on!

1. Avatar

Avatar, directed by James Cameron, was released in 2009 and went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The movie tells the story of a former Marine who is brought to another world, Pandora, and becomes involved in a conflict between the native inhabitants and the humans who want to mine the planet for its valuable resources.

Avatar was a groundbreaking film in many ways. It featured cutting-edge special effects that made it look like a real alien world. The acting was also top-notch, with stars like Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington giving memorable performances.

The film was a huge financial success, grossing over $2 billion at the box office. It was also nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning three.

2. Aquaman

Aquaman was released in 2018 and was one of the most profitable movies made in the past years. It grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing DC Comics film of all time. In addition to its financial success, Aquaman was also a critical success, receiving praise for its direction, acting, visuals, action sequences, and Patrick Wilson’s performance as Ocean Master.

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

With a box office take of $1.3 billion, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the highest grossing movie of 2017 and the fourth highest grossing movie of all time. Released in December, the film had the benefit of holiday audiences and strong word-of-mouth to propel it to its massive success. The Last Jedi also benefited from being the first Star Wars movie in ten years, as fans were eager to return to a galaxy far, far away.

4. Captain Marvel

Grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, Captain Marvel was one of the most profitable movies of the past year. The 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it tells the story of Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who turns into a super-powered being after an accident. The film was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and stars Brie Larson as Carol/Captain Marvel.

Critical reception to Captain Marvel was generally positive, with many praising Larson’s performance and the film’s action sequences. Despite some negative reviews from male critics, the film was a box office success, grossing over $458 million domestically and over $533 million internationally.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, the four films discussed in this article are some of the most successful of the past decade, grossing billions of dollars at the worldwide box office. All four films have garnered both critical and financial success, proving that with the right combination of story, actors, visuals and direction, a movie can be highly successful and profitable.