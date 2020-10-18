Neil Patrick Harris Net Worth 2020

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris returned to host the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards. Its television’s biggest night honoring the absolute best on tv. It was his second time hosting he event and this time he’s added production credits to his title. Insiders have reported Harris was given a $1 million pay package including hotel, airfare and a $500K cash payout for the gig. His net worth is already at $15 million in 2013. The 65th Annual Primetime Awards was held September 22nd.

The 40 year old actor has had a long and notable career on television in roles like Doogie Howser M.D. and How I Met Your Mother. Neil has over 50 television and film roles under his belt including the blockbuster Smurfs. But Neil’s acting career began along ways from Hollywood.

Neil’s mother was a writer and his father was a lawyer. They moved to Albuquerque in the 70’s to open a family restaurant called “Perreniel’s”. Today it’s run by Neil’s older brother. Born in Albuquerque New Mexico Harris began acting in school plays in the fourth grade. His first role was Toto in his elementary school’s production of the Wizard of Oz. Harris’ acting debut came in 1988 when he was cast in two films Purple People Eater and Clara’s Heart starring Whoopi Goldberg. Just a year later he was cast in Doogie Howser as a child doctor. The show was on the air for 4 seasons but garnered a large fan following and is one of his most recognizable roles.

When Doogie Howser went off the air in 1993 Neil Patrick Harris shook off the teen image and began acting on Broadway. He was featured in he musical Rent. In 2005 he returned to television on the hit series How I Met Your Mother. He was cast as womanizer Barney Stinson. The role earned him Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominations every year from 2007 to 2010. Now in it’s 8th season he is paid $3 million per season. He came out to People Magazine in 2006 after rumors began flying through social media and news outlets. He has been in a relationship with stage actor David Burtka since 2004. The couple have twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace.