North West Net Worth 2020

Born with no middle name North West is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. North West was born to be a star.

On Sunday night at Atlantic City’s Revel Resort Ovation Hall, West announced that Kardashian is pregnant to a packed crowd of more than 5,000 fans. His reality-star girlfriend was also in the audience. The rapper paused in the middle of his set to reveal the big news. “Stop the music for a second. Stop the music,” he said. “Can we make some noise for my baby mama right quick?” The crowd erupted in wild cheers, and the news quickly went viral. Speculation of the baby’s sex and the name was headline news following the announcement in November.

It was revealed on the premiere episode of Season 7 of Keeping Up With the Kardashian it was a baby girl. Kim gave birth to the baby girl at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood California according to E!.

North West Baby Shower

Since the North West’s conception, she was given the ultimate star treatment. The baby shower was attended only by the best in the business. Reality star NeNe Leakes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was in attendance. Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls, Kelly Osbourne, and Nicole Richie were also at the star studded event. Father Kanye’s best friends Beyonce and Jay couldn’t make it due to Beyonce’s world tour but they sent something even better in their place.

Beyonce and Jay-Z during World Tour

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z [gave Kim] a £9,000 (approximately $11,800) Swarovski crystal-studded high chair, designed by Carla Monchen,” the source said. “They had a similar one for their daughter Blue Ivy.” The couple spent $4,000 on a Lucite Vetro crib for their daughter, just like the one Blue Ivy has in her room, a source revealed to Us Weekly. Baby Kimye and Blue Ivy already have a lot in common!