7 Useful Online Writing Tools For Students – 2020 Guide

For most people, going to college means moving away from their family and friends, adjusting to the new life at the dormitory, as well as learning how to properly complete different school projects such as writing essays or research papers. Nonetheless, the Internet saves the day once again by providing students with various programs and tools that they can use for improving their writing.

However, if you never used such programs and tools before, you might be wondering – what are some of the most useful online writing tools that I could utilize? Fortunately for all students looking for an answer to this question, this article might help. Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 tools you should try using when writing an essay or research paper:

1. “Grammarly”

Cost: Free

There is a reason why this platform took first place on this list – it is one of the best and most used writing tools today. With it, you can proofread your essay in a matter of seconds and it will offer students different suggestions when it comes to correcting their spelling and grammar mistakes.

You can choose the free version which will provide you with the basic writing edits, however, if you choose to pay for an upgraded version, it will also check things such as the tone of the article, whether there is slang or offensive words, and it will also check if some parts of your essay are plagiarized. It also has an awesome plug-in that will help you when writing online and emails.

2. “Google Documents”

Cost: Free

You might need to work with other people on a group project, and if so, one of the best online programs that you could use is Google Docs. The program looks quite similar to Microsoft Word, however, it is completely free and it allows individuals to share all the documents in real-time.

This means that you’ll be able to work on the same project with your classmates wherever and whenever you want. Additionally, you do not need to use it for collaborations only, you can also use it for individuals projects since it will auto-save all of your progress, meaning that you won’t need to worry if your computer breaks down or stops working.

3. “One Look”

Price: Free

Once you begin forming your paper, you’ll need a program that will assist you with choosing the words you use carefully and wisely. The platform will offer assistance in making your sentences and words more unique, and with it, you can ensure that you do not repeat too many same words throughout the article.

It also provides you with a dictionary tool, which means that you can utilize it in order to opt for the word that will fit the context of your essay better. Lastly, it also has extensive reverse dictionary features, meaning that you can create something that is more colorful and interesting.

4. “Power Thesaurus”

Price: Free

Another online dictionary that you should definitely use and take a look at is powerthesaurus.org. This particular platform was built for the specific needs of writers and students, and by using it, you’ll gain access to thousands of synonyms, antonyms, definitions, and examples, all of which can help you when completing a school project.

One of the key benefits of using this program is that it is completely user-friendly, which means that you’ll be able to navigate the website easily and without any difficulties. Besides using it on your PC or laptop, you can also download the application to your smartphone, meaning that you can utilize this tool whenever you need to.

5. “Readable”

Cost: From $4 to $24

The very first thing that you should know that there is a free version of this program, however, the features are very limited. The website will tell you how readable your article is, and besides this, it will also check your grammar and spelling, as well as provide you with useful information about your text.

Hence, when you complete your essay, use this website for learning whether or not people will actually understand what you have written, and more importantly, whether it can be read without it being boring for the reader. Using this tool will allow you to adjust your text according to your audience and needs.

6. “Word Counter”

Cost: Free

When it comes to the length of the text, every student needs to be careful about it. However, it can be quite difficult to see how many times you used a particular word in a text, but with programs such as this one, you’ll know exactly how many words, sentences, pages, and paragraphs you wrote. More importantly, you’ll learn whether or not you used one particular word too many times, something that you can correct by using this program.

It is relatively easy to utilize the website and there are two options that you can choose when it comes to using it – the first one will require you to type the content in the box and then check it, but, the second one is easier since you’ll simply have to copy and paste the content into the box, and you’ll be good to go.

7. “Stay Focused”

Cost: Free

Now, this is not exactly a writing tool, however, it is still worth mentioning since it can assist you with completing your project on time. This useful extension will, as its name implies, help you stay focused on your work, instead of you spending time on time-consuming websites such as Facebook or Instagram.

Since it will completely limit the time you can spend on other platforms, you’ll be able to focus on what you are doing, which implies that you can complete everything on time. If you spend more time on some websites, this tool will block them, hence, forcing you to get back to your work.

Conclusion

Learning how to properly write research papers and essays can be extremely daunting, complex, and overwhelming, however, by using all of the aforementioned online applications, programs, and tools, you’ll be capable of transforming a good essay into one that will be great.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the online tools you can use, you might not want to waste any more of your time. Instead, you should return to the beginning of this article and check most of these platforms out in order to determine which ones will suit your requirements and needs.