8 Reasons you Should Buy an Outdoor Pool Table in 2020

Outdoor activities became quite limited after the covid-19 pandemic began, so people try to find alternative options to fill up their free time during the quarantine. Group sports are forbidden, and anything else that relies on close physical contact with others is a potential health hazard. But, there are some types of hobbies that are considered safe and quite fun at the same time, one of them being playing an outdoor pool.

For such an activity, you’ll obviously need an outdoor pool table, and that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about in today’s article. If you’ve ever considered purchasing an outdoor pool table for your backyard, porch or dock, well, we can honestly say that you’ve made the right decision. But, if you haven’t, our goal today is to let you know about all the possible advantages of making the investment. Ready to learn some more? Feel free to stick with us until the end of this article. Let’s take a look.

1. A fun outdoor activity

Even if you are not a hardcore fan of playing pool, it’s still a very fun thing to do. Games don’t last for a very long time, so that means you won’t have to commit entire hours of your precious time to it, but instead have a bit of fun and then be on your way. Then, when you eventually get bored, gather up with your friends or family members and have some fun once again. Playing poker for example takes a lot more time, especially if you decide to play the “tournament” mode where the game has to be played until a person ends up winning all of the chips. With pool, rounds last for maximum twenty minutes. You can fit a round in your schedule no matter how busy you are.

2. Broad variety of choices

There are multiple different models of pool tables that you can find nowadays, and finding something that fits in your home is not a difficult thing to do at all. If you have about 8ft of free space on your deck or in your backyard, we suggest you get this one. Of course, the final decision is yours. Feel free to choose whatever works best for your layout.

3. A model for every price range

Even if you are on a budget, you can find the right outdoor pool table for you. Why? Because there’s a model available for every price range. That’s the great thing about this hobby. Now the build quality of the table may vary depending on the price, but if you are not a professional, this shouldn’t be much of a difference for you. Having fun is what matters.

4. Not too difficult version of sport

Some people like to remain in shape but they don’t want to force themselves beyond their limits. Not everybody wants to be an athlete or have a perfectly shaped body, so if you just want to burn off some extra calories by being slightly active, playing pool is a great choice. You can have fun while doing something that’s healthy for your body. Playing multiple rounds of pool per day can actually burn about six hundred to a thousand calories, depending on how much you’re moving around the table. That’s not a small amount if you are planning to do this every single day. It can definitely get you in shape at least slightly, and it’s much better than simply laying on the couch doing nothing.

5. It can be played with multiple people

Any game is a lot better if it can be played with others, and pool is definitely a group activity. The more people you can gather, the more interesting your games will be. You can play in pairs, or you can make a one-versus-one tournament for everyone to compete. Accompany this with some great music and snacks, and you have a perfect, cozy night for everyone to enjoy.

6. You can get it delivered in no-time

Even with the covid-19 pandemic, receiving your outdoor pool table is not a problem at all. You can get it delivered to your doorstep in just a few days, or even in the same day you order it if the supplier is based in your living area. This means that the fun can begin immediately, and without any delays.

7. It is easy to set it up with enough room

Nothing complicated about setting up an outdoor pool table. You have clear instructions for assembly, if it’s a model that needs to be assembled. Or, if it’s just a regular table that you need to place somewhere, that’s not an issue as well. Most suppliers will take care of that for you, usually cost-free. They are not that heavy to lift and move if you ever need to do that as well.

8. You get extra accessories with certain models

Last but not least, certain outdoor pool tables come with extra accessories, of course, depending on the model that you’ll choose. If you prefer to keep things as traditional as they come, then you probably won’t need this, but some models come with useful little “tools” that you can use to enhance your playing experience. Extra poles, extra balls and a lot more. The more extra accessories you have, the more people you can invite over for a pool-playing night.

Conclusion

Most outdoor pool tables are quite affordable, and choosing one is not a difficult task at all, especially now with the entire pandemic situation we’re facing. Manufacturers knew that the demand for these would increase during the quarantine, so they increased the amount of models available for purchase. That’s a positive thing to look at, but in some countries, the prices for outdoor pool tables might be slightly increased. But, even then we still consider them affordable.

When it comes to hobbies that you can do in your own home during the curfew, this is probably one of the best and most interesting ones. It can be played with a group of friends while keeping a safe distance and not risking being infected by covid-19.