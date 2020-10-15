Penelope Cruz Net Worth 2020

46 year old Spanish actress named Madonna of Madrid Penelope Cruz has celebrated a long and still growing career in Hollywood. She has appeared in 58 movies and has been nominated for over a dozen awards including her win for Academy Awards Best Supporting Actress in Vicky Christina Barcelona. For her talent and extensive experience Penelope commands nearly $10 million per film. Her most recognizable role in Vanilla Sky alongside Tom Cruise in 2000 Penelope was paid $2 million. Her net worth today is $40 million. Her net worth is not only from acting but marketing and products as well. In 2006, she was earning $2 million per year representing L’Oreal cosmetics. In April 2010, she replaced Kate Winslet as the new face and ambassador of Lancôme’s Trésor fragrance. Penelope and her younger sister Monica Cruz started a clothing line in 2007.

She is not only a talented actress but a loving mother to two children by her husband Javier Bardem. The couple married in 2010 and had their first child Leo while she was filming Pirates of the Caribbean with Johnny Depp.On July 22, 2013, Cruz gave birth to their second child, a daughter, in Madrid.

Her beauty and talent has landed her on several sexiest list including #23 in Stuff magazine’s “102 Sexiest Women in the World” in 2002 and a spot in People Magazine’s 50 most Beautiful People. Her ex-boyfriends Matthew McConaughy and Tom Cruise were also named Sexiest Men Alive.

Penelope Cruz donates some of her millions to charity and is an active philanthropist for several causes. She founded a non-government organisation (NGO) called Sabera Foundation. Together with Nacho Cano and other Spanish entertainers, they have set up a home, a school and a clinic for homeless girls and people suffering from tuberculosis in Calcutta. It was rumored that she donated her entire The Hi-Lo Country (1998) salary to the Mother Teresa’s children’s sanctuary in Calcutta after spending a week there volunteering.

