10 Michael Jackson Quotes That’ll Brighten Your Soul

Michael Jackson was loved by everyone and it is no secret. That is why we bring you 10 quotes about Michael Jackson for you, you can check out more here at Emoovio.com.

Michael Jackson was very famous for being known as a free soul who does not care about what other people think of him. He did what he liked the most and he gave himself enough value and worth. Michael Jackson believed that love is the thing that can change the entire world into a positive place to live. Love is a thing that exists in the heart of everyone and it can change people. Musicians love him and even big artists like him. Justin Bieber wants to achieve fame like MJ and he idolizes him a lot.

1. Let us dream of tomorrow where we can truly love from the soul, and know love as the ultimate truth at the heart of all creation.

Michael Jackson was a firm believer in doing the things that you love the most in this world. Through his music, he was always teaching other people to dream of a better future and never stop dreaming about these things. He was always preaching the message of love to his fans and to the people who listen to his music. According to him, love is a power that can bring a great change in the future.

2. Just doing as well as you did last time is not good enough.

When you want to achieve something great in your life then you need to work hard for it. Success is not going to come to you overnight because you will have to work very hard for it and achieving it. When you want to become a better person than you were yesterday then you have to make a competition with yourself. Be better than you were yesterday and then you will become great one day.

3. Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons. The truth will win this marathon in court.

The worst thing that you can do in your life is to lie to other people who care about you. Truth is always going to win no matter how much someone lies about different types of things in life. There are a fascinating power and attraction in truth and that is why it is always going to win the marathon of life. Lying is not going to take you anywhere in life.

4. To give someone a piece of your heart, is worth more than all the wealth in the world.

It is a fact that we cannot survive in this world without having some wealth because it is not possible to do anything without it. But it is also important to know that the biggest wealth that you can have in this world is to have love in your heart. When you love someone and show them some affection then it is going to make you feel so good and then the worldly wealth is not going to be worth it for you.

5. If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.

The harsh truth about this world is that we never know when we are going to come into this world and go from here. When we have people around us who care about us so much and love us so much then it is worth it to deal with all the hardships of life for them. It is the brutal truth of life.

6. A star can never die. It just turns into a smile and melts back into the cosmic music, the dance of life.

When someone has become famous in the field of music then they are never going to die. They will always be remembered in some form through their music and they will stay alive forever and people will keep loving them perpetually. This is the greatest thing that you can achieve as a musician or an artist because your art will stay alive forever.

7. Hope is such a beautiful word, but it often seems very fragile. Life is still being needlessly hurt and destroyed.

Having some hope in your life is the most important thing but it is also a fact that it is a very sensitive thing to have. The best thing that you can do in your life is to hope for a better future and then one day you will be rewarded for it. When you have positive hope for the future then you will end up getting it one day for sure.

8. The greatest education in the world is watching the masters at work.

You can learn a lot of things by yourself in this life. But there is something special about having a teacher or a mentor to guide you through this brutal life. That is the reason why mentors and teachers exist in the first place because they have enough experience to teach the students about life. You will not be able to learn these things from life by yourself because you do not have enough experience of living this.

9. Children show me in their playful smiles the divine in everyone. This simple goodness shines straight from their hearts and only asks to be loved.

No one is born as an evil person and no child has a religion when they are born. When human beings come into this world, they are extremely innocent and they do not know about the bad things that happen in this world.

10. They have pure hearts and they only ask to be loved.

Please go for your dreams. Whatever your ideals, you can become whatever you want to become.

Never stop dreaming because the day you stop you will not feel alive. You should do what you want to do in your life and you will be able to achieve it one day for sure.

Conclusion

Michael Jackson was a true and free soul who did not care about what other people thought of him. He was never a people pleaser and achieved what he wanted to in his life and rose to fame. This is why he was known as the king of pop and after he died nobody was able to replace the fame that he got during his lifetime.

Michael Jackson was a true legend and there are a lot of things that we can learn from his life. You can check out the Michael Jackson quotes that we have discussed above for you to learn more about his life.