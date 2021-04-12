Millions of people worldwide are now opting to vape rather than smoke in the traditional sense. Since it is a radical idea, many celebrities have taken up this habit.

This indirect marketing move called social proof has influenced many people to kick the cigarette since vape e-liquid is much healthier. It has also become widely accepted by the majority of the population. Check this website for more information you consider to start with vaping.

There have been others preaching relentlessly about how it is such an incredible device. Many have gone around Hollywood puffing clouds of smoke to show how comfortable they are with vaping.

Below you will find a list of such high-profile contrarians who have embraced this technology wholly. They range from actors to singers you would never imagine.

But before getting into it, here are some of the reasons why celebrities prefer vaping.

Why Celebrities Love Vaping

Research has shown that vaping is better than cigarettes. When inhaled, tar in the cigarettes can cause mutation of the lung cells, thereby predisposing you to cancer.

You are not the only one who likes to save money. Celebrities think about their future, too, even if they don’t have to. Vaping is also a cheaper option when compared to cigarettes. They get to have a quality nicotine hit and save a few bucks. This is because a single vape pod is almost equivalent to 2 packs of cigarettes.

Some celebrities can be self-conscious, especially when they go out to meet their fans. Cigarettes are also associated with the yellowing of teeth and fingers, which is very unattractive. Vaping, therefore, is how they get to indulge while still preserving their social image.

Cigarettes are also associated with bad breath; vaping, on the other hand, comes in a variety of natural fruit flavors. These are sometimes indistinguishable from real fruits, and so they never have to worry about freshening their breath every time.

Surprising List of Celebrities Who Vape E-juices

Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio is a Golden Globe Award 44-year-old bad boy who has been featured as the leading actor in many top-grossing movies. They include Titanic in 1997, The Great Gatsby in 2013, The Wolf of Wall Street also in 2013, among others.

This A-list celebrity has been one of the pioneers of vaping with the technology since its budding age. He even had the notoriety of vaping on red carpet events. This propagated vaping to go mainstream with all the attention he got.

Samuel L. Jackson

Perhaps you know this 72-year-old vape enthusiast as Nick Fury from the Avengers franchise or Stephen in the 2012 movie Django unchained. This incredibly talented actor has posted pictures of himself vaping with some of his favorite instruments.

He once smoked an e-cig while reading a poem on a tv show. How cool is that? You might think he is just an uptight old man, but he is more than meets the eye.

Robert Pattinson

The 34-year-old Twilight actor shows that trying to break a cigarette is not easy, even for celebrities. However, vaping helped him kick the bad habit.

In 2015, he was spotted vaping in a Coachella concert.

Richard Hammond

He is a British television presenter best known for the BBC program Top Gear.

There are many pictures of this charming guy on the internet vaping alone or with friends.

Katy Perry

This singer and songwriter of the popular songs Dark horse and Roar is also a vape connoisseur. She was once spotted vaping at the Labor Day party.

One of the reasons she opted to vape is that cigarettes can interfere with music quality due to the rough voice. Vaping, therefore, became a safer alternative.

Tom Hardy

You also know him as Venom. This 43-year-old actor has been featured in Mad Max: Fury Road and the British series Peaky blinders as Alfie Solomons.

There are many different photographs of him using a new vaporizer almost every time. You can tell he is a huge fan.

Ben Affleck

This superstar is known for the movies; Justice league, Gone Girl, The town and a dozen others.

He does not shy away from vaping as he does it in his car or while walking around in Hollywood.

Simon Cowell

This television personality is famous for his work as a judge in America’s Got Talent, The X Factor, etc.

As a family man, he took to vaping to help protect his son’s health from his cigarette smoking habit.

Johnny Depp

Many recognize him as Captain Jack Sparrow of the Black Pearl, starring in the award-winning Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.

2010 marked the start of his reputation as a vaper while on set for the American romantic thriller, The Tourist.

Lindsey Lohan

She is a 34-year-old actor, songwriter, and entrepreneur who featured in the 2004 tv show called Mean Girls.

She started vaping as a way to overcome her smoking habit and lead a healthy lifestyle. She has stuck to it ever since.

Bruno Mars

This ‘That’s what I like’ hitmaker and Grammy performing American singer is also a big fan of vaping. He began vaping as a healthier option to stop the smoking habit. This was and still is a tribute to his mother, who died of a brain aneurysm.

He has also invested his own money into some vaping companies. That shows how much he believes in the cause.

Katherin Heigl

You might probably recognize this 42-year-old actress from the hit tv show Grey’s Anatomy. She also likes to vape and has done so in one of the most popular tv shows.

Sienna Miller

This 39-year-old British American actor has been featured in movies such as American sniper in 2014 and Burnt in 2015.

She was spotted vaping when filming ‘Just like a Woman.

Zayn Malik

The 28-year-old Dusk till Dawn singer broke off from the band One Direction to go solo. Before e-cigs, he used to smoke cigarettes. He has been featured on the cover of Paper Magazine while vaping.

Conclusion

Above is a list of A list celebrity actors, songwriters, and musicians who have decided to take up vaping as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. This is much safer.

You have seen why they do it, and the list of vapors keeps growing due to celebrities’ tremendous influence.