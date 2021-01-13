Stop Smoking and Start Vaping – 2021 Guide

Everyone knows just how dangerous smoking cigarettes or any other form of tobacco really is. Whether you are a smoker or not, I assume that you already know this. But, tobacco is quite addictive we cannot ignore the fact. Even the people that want to stop smoking tobacco canned because it is too addictive. And, we also have to agree with the fact that a lot of people have an addictive personality. Fortunately, there is finally a solution to the problem. A transition into something much better and healthier. Of course, I am talking about vaping.

Many would say that it is the same thing because you are inhaling smoke either way. However, that is very far from the truth. When using a vape, the smoke is entirely artificial and there is nothing actually burning in the process. There is no need to get into this deeper right now because I am going to explain everything about this topic and this article.

Once you read this article, I do not think that you will be able to stay with tobacco.

Tobacco is expensive

You probably thought that this was another article that is going to talk about all the different health and medical benefits, but I understand that tobacco smokers are looking for a different type of reasoning. Although, I will also talk about the health benefits later. But, right now, I want to focus on the financial aspect.

It is a well-known fact that cigarettes are expensive, especially in certain countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and others. For example, in the United Kingdom, the average cost for one pack is around 10 GBP. That is a lot of money for just one pack of smokes. People that go through one pack a day are basically wasting 300 pounds every month. That is around 3600 pounds every year. That roughly translates to €4000 or $4900 a year.

In other words, if you stop spending money on smokes from today, you could probably have enough cash to buy a second-hand vehicle this month next year. You should also keep in mind that there are some people out there that smoke several packs a day. That is tens of thousands of pounds in just one year.

Vaping is much more affordable

Now that you have a good understanding of the financial problem with smoking tobacco, we can now start talking about the cheaper alternative, vapes.

The first major cost of vaping is the device itself. The most expensive device in this market comes at around $200 or $300. Although, I am sure there are some brands that are even more expensive than that. Although, if you are on a budget, there is no reason to go for those high and models. Anything between $50 and $100 is probably a great product.

Keep in mind, you also have the option for a pod mod, an e-cig, or a vape pen. All of these are great alternatives and they vary in pricing. Which one of these you should get should depend on the type of smoker you are or were. If you really want to get into this, I suggest getting a customized box mod. You can adjust the taste, smoke, power, and almost everything else on it.

Once you get the device, replenishing the cartridge is not that expensive. As indicated by GreenSociety, one bottle of 120 ml of e-juice costs anywhere between $10 and $35. This one bottle of e-juice can probably last for several weeks or even months. Although, it all depends on how frequently you use it. If you use it often, you could probably spend that in just two or three weeks. But, if you are the average smoker, it could last you for two months or even more.

No carbon monoxide

Previously, I did mention something about no physical or real burning when vaping, but now I have to get a little bit deeper on this topic.

One of the main reasons why smoking tobacco is so bad is because of the physical burning. That burn of the paper and the tobacco releases tar and carbon monoxide. Both tar and carbon monoxide is found in the smoke. The smoke that people inhale. The amount of tar and carbon monoxide is quite low and smoking even hundreds of cigarettes will not really damage your lungs or any other parts of your body.

But, considering that people continue smoking for years and even decades, you can imagine just how much damage it can cause to one of the most important organs of the body.

Fortunately, a vape works in a completely different way which means there is no burning. No burning equals no carbon monoxide or tar. The vapor coming out of the electronic cigarettes is much safer and healthier. Of course, the vapor coming out of the vape is not 100% safe or without any toxins, but it is probably dozens of times safer and better than the smoke coming out of regular cigarettes.

Vaping is convenient

Nowadays, a lot of countries, especially the United Kingdom have put several laws and rules against smoking tobacco. Cigarettes have been banned from indoor use almost everywhere. Restaurants, offices, hotels, motels, hospitals, and any other public building can think of. The only place in the UK where you can smoke regular cigarettes is at home.

While on the other hand, vaping is treated much differently. Currently, you could use a vape indoors anywhere you want. Since you are not producing carbon monoxide and endangering those around you, it is widely acknowledged that vaping indoors is safe.

So, the next time you end up freezing outside of a nightclub or restaurant because you want to smoke a cigarette, consider getting yourself a nice vape mod or pen and enjoy it while still inside of the disco.

There are probably hundreds of other reasons why you should give up on smoking tobacco and switch to vaping. But, I think that I covered the most important reasons and that they are more than enough to convince anyone to finally stop smoking.